Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau spotted in embrace on luxury yacht amid romance rumours
Perry and Trudeau were first linked in late July, when they were spotted having dinner together in Montreal.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been pictured in a steamy embrace aboard the pop star's luxury yacht, fuelling mounting speculation about a possible romance.
Listen to this article
Perry, 40, was spotted sharing an intimate hug with the former Canadian prime minister, 53, aboard her boat in California over the weekend.
The I Kissed A Girl singer was wearing a black and white swimming costume, while Trudeau sported a pair of jeans, shirtless, with a pair of sunglasses.
The former Canadian leader was seen wrapping his hands around the global superstar in a close hug. He also appeared to grab her backside.
Read More: Katy Perry breaks silence after nearly falling from mid-air after prop malfunction at concert
One onlooker told reporters that the pair had pulled their vessel alongside another charter boat before boarding the top deck for private time together.
Perry and Trudeau were first linked in late July, when they were spotted having dinner together in Montreal.
In a video captured by an onlooker, the California Girls singer appeared cosy with the former political leader as they shared an intimate meal before heading out for drinks on the terrace at Taverne Atlantic in Quebec.
Weeks later, Trudeau was seen in the audience at Perry’s concert in Montreal, reportedly with his daughter Ella-Grace, 16, where he was filmed mouthing along to her hit song Dark Horse.
The rumours come after both Perry and Trudeau recently separated from their long-term partners.
Perry split from actor Orlando Bloom earlier this year, confirming their separation via a joint statement.
"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," they told US Weekly.
"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be -raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."
Perry and Bloom share a three-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, and are said to remain amicable co-parents.
Trudeau announced his own separation from wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after what he described as "many meaningful and difficult conversations."
The couple married in 2005 and share three children.
Neither Perry nor Trudeau has commented publicly on the romance rumours.