Perry and Trudeau were first linked in late July, when they were spotted having dinner together in Montreal.

Trudeau was seen wrapping his hands around Perry in a close hug. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been pictured in a steamy embrace aboard the pop star's luxury yacht, fuelling mounting speculation about a possible romance.

Perry, 40, was spotted sharing an intimate hug with the former Canadian prime minister, 53, aboard her boat in California over the weekend. The I Kissed A Girl singer was wearing a black and white swimming costume, while Trudeau sported a pair of jeans, shirtless, with a pair of sunglasses. The former Canadian leader was seen wrapping his hands around the global superstar in a close hug. He also appeared to grab her backside.

Katy Perry performing on The Lifetimes Tour on Friday night in Sheffield. Picture: Getty

One onlooker told reporters that the pair had pulled their vessel alongside another charter boat before boarding the top deck for private time together. Perry and Trudeau were first linked in late July, when they were spotted having dinner together in Montreal. In a video captured by an onlooker, the California Girls singer appeared cosy with the former political leader as they shared an intimate meal before heading out for drinks on the terrace at Taverne Atlantic in Quebec. Weeks later, Trudeau was seen in the audience at Perry’s concert in Montreal, reportedly with his daughter Ella-Grace, 16, where he was filmed mouthing along to her hit song Dark Horse.

Former prime ministers Stephen Harper, left to right, Justin Trudeau and his mother Margaret Trudeau listen as to King Charles delivering a speech in May. Picture: Alamy