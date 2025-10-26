Perry and Trudeau were first linked in late July, when they were spotted having dinner together in Montreal.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were pictured holding hands at a show in Paris. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been pictured holding hands, as the pair publicly confirmed their romance following months of speculation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The couple were spotted in Paris on Saturday, celebrating the ‘Firework’ singer’s 41st birthday. They reportedly watched a cabaret show at the iconic Crazy Horse Paris venue. Footage shared by TMZ shows the pair leaving the venue hand in hand before heading to a chauffeured vehicle. Perry wore a bold red dress while the former Canadian Prime Minister, 53, sported a casual suit. They were greeted by hordes of fans and photographers, who serenaded the singer with “Happy Birthday” while a fan handed her a single red rose. The public sighting comes months after rumours the pair were dating first exploded back in July after they were seen on a dinner date in Montreal. Read More: Katy Perry breaks silence after nearly falling from mid-air after prop malfunction at concert

pic.twitter.com/VOUB35yXUd - Here they look their actual ages. — Erika Taylor (@SimplyStatedX) October 26, 2025

In a video captured by an onlooker, the California Girls singer appeared cosy with the former political leader as they shared an intimate meal before heading out for drinks on the terrace at Taverne Atlantic in Quebec. This also comes a little more than a week after Perry broke her silence on her the rumour - with a veiled swipe at her ex Orlando Bloom. Speaking to the crowd at London’s O2 Arena as part of her Lifetimes world tour, she said: “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? “No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.” Read also: Who is Justin Trudeau’s ex wife Sophie Grégoire? She also received a surprise marriage proposal from a fan during the show but turned it down. She laughed: “I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago.” It comes after photos emerged of Perry, 40, and former Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, 53, kissing and embracing on board her yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. The couple were pictured in a steamy embrace aboard the pop star's luxury yacht. Perry was spotted sharing an intimate hug with the 53-year-old politician aboard her boat in California earlier this month. The I Kissed A Girl singer was wearing a black and white swimming costume, while Trudeau sported a pair of jeans, shirtless, with a pair of sunglasses. The former Canadian leader was seen wrapping his hands around the global superstar in a close hug. He also appeared to grab her backside.

Katy Perry performing on The Lifetimes Tour on Friday night in Sheffield. Picture: Getty

The rumours come after both Perry and Trudeau recently separated from their long-term partners. Perry split from actor Orlando Bloom earlier this year, confirming their separation via a joint statement. "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," they told US Weekly. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be -raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect." Perry and Bloom share a three-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, and are said to remain amicable co-parents. Trudeau announced his own separation from wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after what he described as "many meaningful and difficult conversations." The couple married in 2005 and share three children. Neither Perry nor Trudeau has commented publicly on the romance rumours.