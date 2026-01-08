The post showed Katy Perry kissing Justin Trudeau on the cheek as he smiled and held her close, with the pair posing together on a beach at sunset

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry. Picture: Katy Perry Instagram

By Alice Padgett

Katy Perry has shared a glimpse into her festive season, posting a series of snaps showing family celebrations, co-parenting with Orlando Bloom and time spent with Justin Trudeau.

On Wednesday, January 7, the singer uploaded an Instagram carousel captioned "Holidaze", featuring moments from her Christmas and New Year break. The post included two images of her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau. One showed the former Canadian Prime Minister smiling as he swam in bright blue ocean water. Another showed Perry, 41, kissing Trudeau, 54, on the cheek as he smiled and held her close, with the pair posing together on a beach at sunset.

Justin Trudeau swimming in the sea. Picture: Katy Perry Instagram

In another image, Perry appeared wearing a necklace with a gold maple leaf pendant - a nod to Trudeau’s home country. The “Firework” singer also shared several family-focused moments, including photos from a Christmas tree farm visit with Bloom and their five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. In one image, Bloom, 48, is seen carrying a tree on his shoulder. Perry and Bloom welcomed Daisy in August 2020 after becoming engaged in February 2019. The pair ended their engagement in June 2025 after nine years together.

Katy Perry's new necklace. Picture: Katy Perry Instagram

Perry also shared a photo of festive place cards at a family dinner, appearing to have been made by Daisy. The cards included the names Daisy, Katy, Orlando and Flynn. Bloom shares his 15-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. A source told PEOPLE in late December that Perry and Bloom are “super committed to keeping this family dynamic,” adding that it is “all amicable and pretty easy.”

Orlando Bloom carrying a Christmas tree. Picture: Katy Perry Instagram