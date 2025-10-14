Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's relationship timeline
How singer and former Canadian prime minister started dating and their story since
Katy Perry has acknowledged that she is dating Justin Trudeau in a cryptic message to fans at London’s O2 Arena on Monday night.
Listen to this article
The singer spoke out after being spotted in an embrace on a yacht with the former Canadian prime minister, who appeared to grab her bum.
“London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?” she told the crowd, as she played as part of her Lifetimes tour.
“No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.”
Perry made the comments in reference to her ex partners Russell Brand and Orlando Bloom, and she also turned down a marriage request from a fan at the show.
“I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago,” she said.
Here is her romance with the former Canadian PM so far.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s romance timeline
Justin Trudeau announced in August 2023 that he and his wife Sophie were set to divorce after 18 years of a marriage that saw them have children Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.
In June 2025, Katy Perry confirmed that she had split from her fiance Orlando Bloom, the pair having been together for nine years and had daughter Daisy Dove.
Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, were spotted having dinner together at the end of July, and have been in close contact ever since, according to the Mail, even though the singer has been touring.
They were seen to be kissing on a yacht in October.
Who has Katy Perry previously dated and married?
Perry was in an on-off relationship with Gym Class Heroes singer and rapper Travie McCoy, appearing in the video for their single Cupid’s Chokehold. They were together from around 2005 until they finally called it a day in 2009, despite reconciling a few times in that period.
Perry met Russell Brand in 2009 while filming Get Him to the Greek and they got engaged in India on New Year’s Eve of that year. They divorced in 2012 and Perry went on to have a relationship with the singer John Mayer from the end of that year until 2014.
In 2016, she started dating another English actor in Orlando Bloom but separated a year later, only to reconcile and then get engaged in 2019. They parted ways earlier this year.
Who is Justin Trudeau’s ex wife?
Sophie Grégoire is a former model and host of a Canadian TV show. The pair married in 2005 and after Trudeau became PM in 2015, she became more involved in charity work.
Trudeau left office in March of this year, with Mark Carney succeeding him as prime minister.
When is Katy Perry on stage at the O2?
The Lifetimes Tour commenced in April and a run of eight dates in the UK will conclude on Tuesday with her second show in London’s O2 Arena. She has also played in Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, and Birmingham.
- Perry will perform on Tuesday, October, 14 at the Greenwich venue and doors will open from 6.30pm, with support from Au/Ra.
It is likely that Perry will be on stage from around 9pm.
Katy Perry Lifetimes Tour setlist
This was the setlist from the first night of the Lifetimes Tour at the O2.
- ARTIFICIAL
- Chained to the Rhythm
- Teary Eyes
- Dark Horse
- WOMAN'S WORLD
- California Gurls
- Teenage Dream
- Hot n Cold
- Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)
- Peacock
- I Kissed a Girl
- NIRVANA
- CRUSH
- I'M HIS, HE'S MINE
- Wide Awake
- International Smile (Snippet)
- Love Me (First time since 2015)
- The One That Got Away
- ALL THE LOVE
- E.T.
- Part of Me
- Rise
- Roar
- Daisies
- LIFETIMES
- Firework