Kaylee Hottle’s father has forgiven the driver involved in the crash that killed the teenage Godzilla actress.

Deaf actress Hottle, who starred in two Godzilla films, died in a car crash in Maryland early Tuesday morning, aged just 18.

Joshua Hottle, who is also deaf, gave a tribute to his daughter in American Sign Language and said that he was on his way to Maryland to bring her body home.

He said: “Very grateful for the 18 years we had together — and wish we had more. Kaylee’s mom and four siblings are crushed. They are together at home, grieving.”

Read more: Godzilla vs Kong child star Kaylee Hottle dies in tragic car crash aged 18