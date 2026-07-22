Father of Kaylee Hottle forgives driver after crash killed Godzilla star, 18
Joshua Hottle pays respects to deaf actress but tells driver, 19, not to let crash ruin his life
Kaylee Hottle’s father has forgiven the driver involved in the crash that killed the teenage Godzilla actress.
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Deaf actress Hottle, who starred in two Godzilla films, died in a car crash in Maryland early Tuesday morning, aged just 18.
Joshua Hottle, who is also deaf, gave a tribute to his daughter in American Sign Language and said that he was on his way to Maryland to bring her body home.
He said: “Very grateful for the 18 years we had together — and wish we had more. Kaylee’s mom and four siblings are crushed. They are together at home, grieving.”
Read more: Godzilla vs Kong child star Kaylee Hottle dies in tragic car crash aged 18
Mr Hottle said he had spoken to the driver involved in the crash and, according to Gulf News, said of this: “I have forgiven you. Don’t let this incident ruin the rest of your life.”
The teenage actress, who played Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is from an all-deaf family and is in the fourth generation of deaf relatives.
The driver is reportedly a 19-year-old man and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, while another passenger declined medical treatment.
Hottle was airlifted to hospital, but according to reports, her heart stopped while she was on the journey.
Millie Bobby Brown, her Godzilla co-star, wrote on Instagram: “I’m so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed Kaylee.”
Hottle plays a deaf orphan in the films and forms a friendship with King Kong, who she communicates with using sign language.