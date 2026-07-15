Michael Henry, 19, is presumed dead after going missing while kayaking off the Northumberland coast. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Flaminia Luck

The family of a 19-year-old kayaker who is missing presumed dead off Northumberland have paid tribute to a “much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, team-mate and friend”.

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Michael Henry, from the Rothbury area, was one of two men on a kayak near Boulmer when it capsized on the evening of July 7, Northumbria Police said. The other man managed to make it to a buoy and was rescued by the coastguard. Extensive searches for Mr Henry were conducted in the sea but Northumbria Police said on Wednesday the operation has now concluded and they repeated their belief the teenager has died.

'Keen sportsman' Mr Henry’s family said in a statement: “We would like to thank everyone for all their love, kindness and support now and throughout Michael’s life; it was that love and kindness that made him the marvellous person he was. “Michael was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, team-mate and friend; a keen sportsman who loved the outdoors. “Michael was preparing to go travelling this summer and hoping to start university next academic year. Michael will be forever in our thoughts, and we will miss him. “Our thanks go to the emergency services and everyone who is helping to search for Michael.” Read more: England v Argentina semi-final deemed ‘highest risk’ game of World Cup Read more: Why does Britain control the Falklands and why does Argentina want islands?

Michael was one of two men on a kayak when it capsized near Boulmer, Northumberland. Picture: Alamy