Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a 16-year-old boy on a beach in Scotland last year.

Kayden Moy was repeatedly stabbed and then abandoned on Irvine beach in North Ayrshire back in May 17, 2025.

Jay Stewart, 18, and a 15-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, acted together with 18-year-old Cole Turley to assault the teenager. Turley had previously pleaded guilty to Kayden’s murder.

Following an initial confrontation at the beach, together with Turley they pursued Kayden, causing him to fall to the ground where he was repeatedly stabbed with a knife.

The 16-year-old was so badly injured in the attack that he later died in hospital.

The three teenagers were part of the the Murray Boys gang in East Kilbride in South Lanarkshire, while Moy was a member of the rival Himshie group.