Teen thugs, 15 and 18, found guilty of murdering rival gang member, 16, in beach stabbing
Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a 16-year-old boy on a beach in Scotland last year.
Listen to this article
Kayden Moy was repeatedly stabbed and then abandoned on Irvine beach in North Ayrshire back in May 17, 2025.
Jay Stewart, 18, and a 15-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, acted together with 18-year-old Cole Turley to assault the teenager. Turley had previously pleaded guilty to Kayden’s murder.
Following an initial confrontation at the beach, together with Turley they pursued Kayden, causing him to fall to the ground where he was repeatedly stabbed with a knife.
The 16-year-old was so badly injured in the attack that he later died in hospital.
The three teenagers were part of the the Murray Boys gang in East Kilbride in South Lanarkshire, while Moy was a member of the rival Himshie group.
Read more: Rapist jailed for 24 years for attack that saw Andrew Malkinson wrongly convicted
Read more: Former student, 21, charged with attempted murder after crossbow shooting at Surrey University
A jury found both teenagers guilty of murder following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
The court heard how the trio had travelled to the beach after a previous fight between the rival groups earlier that day. The trio were said to hold ill-will towards Moy, including Stewart sending him threats on social media.
They threw rocks at Moy and his friends - which prosecutors believe was intended to draw them into a confrontation - while Stewart was armed with an extendable baton.
Kayden was not armed.
After the stabbing, which led to scenes of chaos on Irvine beach, the trio took a taxi back to East Kilbride, before entering the home of 19-year-old Fraser Wallace, a friend of Turley.