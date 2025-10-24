Vanessa Frake slammed the Prisons Service for their role in releasing Kebatu rather than deporting him

By Chay Quinn

The former governor of HMP Wormwood Scrubs has been left baffled after a migrant jailed for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl was mistakenly released from prison.

Speaking after Hadush Kebatu was mistakenly freed just one month into his year-long sentence, Vanessa Frake, who is also Reform UK's prisons tsar, told LBC's Rachel Johnson: "Words fail me as to how this has actually happened." Kebatu sentenced last month at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court after being found guilty of five charges, including sexually assaulting a woman and a teenage girl in Epping. Ms Frake told LBC: "It is a failure of procedural practise within the Prison Service without a doubt and I think that just goes to show the disarray that our Prison Service is in. Read More: Manhunt as Epping hotel migrant who assaulted girl, 14, 'at large in London' following mistaken release Read More: Sudanese migrant guilty of murdering asylum hotel worker after stabbing her to death with screwdriver

Kebatu was sentenced last month at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court after being found guilty of five charges, including sexually assaulting a woman and a teenage girl in Epping. Picture: Alamy

"It's highly embarrassing for the Prison Service. It's very unfair to the victims of this individual and the people of Essex." A manhunt is now underway to recapture Kebatu - after he boarded a London-bound train at Chelmsford railway station at 12.41pm on Friday. When asked by Rachel about the danger Kebatu poses to the public, Ms Frake concluded: "In the judges summing up he said he was a very manipulative individual and was a danger to young girls on the streets of the UK." Kebatu, who was being held at HMP Chelmsford, was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported, but was mistakenly freed instead, the Department of Justice said on Friday. Videos have emerged online showing a man, who appears to be the sex offender, wearing a grey prison tracksuit and asking people for directions.

