Hadush Kebatu was mistakenly freed from HMP Chelmsford last month after being convicted of multiple sexual assaults

Hadush Kebatu has been arrested in London after a manhunt. Picture: PA

By Charlotte Sullivan

The father of the teenage girl sexually assaulted by an asylum seeker in Essex have rejected an apology from the Government after he was was freed by mistake.

Hadush Kebatu has since been deported to Ethiopia. Picture: PA

He angrily added: "It took them seven days to respond to Cllr Shane Yerrell's email which asked for an emergency meeting with Deputy Prime Minister [and Justice Secretary] David Lammy, which is outrageous given the fact they accidentally released a high-profile paedophile back on to our streets." "How would David Lammy feel if this had happened to his daughter?" Shane Yerrell echoed the sentiments, saying: "It is so lucky that no other child was sexually assaulted in the two days it took them to catch this monster".

Kebatu’s arrest, which came just eight days after he arrived in the UK on a small boat, prompted a series of protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping. Picture: Getty

In a statement released over a week after Kebatu's escape, his schoolgirl victim said it felt like she was put in danger "all over again" while he was on the run. She added that the £500 payment he had received "like he got paid for what he had done to me." In the statement to ITV News, which was read by Cllr Yerrell, the girl said: "I think it’s disgusting how me and my family have been treated in all of this and it’s not fair that he was released by accident. "And I feel like I was put in danger all over again and all of the feelings from the day it happened came back. "We found out he was being deported, and I was being told by everybody that he got paid £500.

Kebatu was found ater a two-day manhunt. Picture: Alamy

"When I got home I just cried because I felt like he got paid for what he had done to me." The girl added: "I didn't want to be in Epping because I was so scared I was going to see him and he would recognise me." Kebatu had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, when he sexually assaulted the girl and a woman, sparking a wave of protests outside the accommodation used to house asylum seekers. The girl's father said he "doesn't condone" the protests, adding: "I don’t want any fighting, I don’t want any violence. I’m not racist, I’m not prejudiced. I never have been and I never will be. But he believed it was "disgusting" that there had been "no justice served" seventeen weeks on from Kebatu's original arrest. “There’s no justice system. It’s such a shame that we’ve been treated the way we have and we’ve had no help, no nothing," he said.