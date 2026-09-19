The superhero-like statement suit is built with what Nike calls colour-shifting “vortex generators”, tiny 3D-printed, drag-reducing aerodynamic devices

Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain after winning the 800m during ATHLOS 2026 at the StoneX Stadium. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Keely Hodgkinson is proud to represent a generation of female athletes who believe style is more than skin deep following her stylish 800 meters win on Friday night.

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The Olympic champion debuted an eye-catching, hooded black Nike speedsuit on Friday night at the international premiere of the all-female athletics meet Athlos in London, after also embracing the event’s glitzy red carpet in a baggy Liam Gallagher-inspired tracksuit. Like many modern athletes, Hodgkinson, 24, sees style not as superfluous, but something – like a well-designed pair of spikes – that can make a genuine difference in a sport built on marginal gains, which trades in confidence like a currency. “100 percent,” said Hodgkinson, when asked if an outward aesthetic and getting-ready ritual can cultivate a competitive mindset. “I think a lot of women feel that way and whatever way they do it is right for them. There’s no right way to be feminine or to be a woman. “For me, it’s just another thing that’s been really cool. I like to do things that are out there, I think that’s really exciting. I was very nervous walking out there, because I thought, ‘This is going to look crazy’, but it was really, really fun and I’m glad people get to see crazy, cool things.” Read more: Oxford United issues 'sincere' apology for launching 'United 93' shirts close to anniversary of 9/11 Read more: Metropolitan Police given special powers ahead of first Millwall v West Ham match in 14 years

Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain celebrates winning the 800m during ATHLOS 2026 at the StoneX Stadium, London. Picture: Alamy

The superhero-like statement suit is built with what Nike calls colour-shifting “vortex generators”, tiny 3D-printed, drag-reducing aerodynamic devices, all “computationally tuned for each part of Hodgkinson’s body” that turn it, in her words, into something like “an F1 car”. She also carefully considered the science behind the hood and was advised having her hair out might increase air drag and slow her down. The ponytail cut-out, though, remained a “non-negotiable”. It made Hodgkinson feel “a little bit more feminine and cool”, but there were also competitive considerations for an athlete who has come to realise she is a “look good, feel good” person, who needs to strike the right “mental and physical” balance. Few would decry an Oscar winner for claiming a costume helped get them into character, but female athletes are routinely lambasted for wearing makeup, showing off manicures or making fashion statements. In August, Amy Hunt, who prefers silver, symbolically wore gifted gold earrings before becoming the first athlete in history to win four gold medals in the same European Championships. The next day, she told Woman’s Hour: “When I put on specific jewellery or makeup, it’s putting on that alter ego in a way, because I think I’m a different person on the track.

Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain competes in the 800m during ATHLOS 2026 at the StoneX Stadium, London. Picture: Alamy