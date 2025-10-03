The television and theatre actress played the highly strung Hyacinth Bucket alongside Clive Smith in the 90s sitcom.

Patricia Routledge after being made a Dame for services to the theatre and charity during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Acclaimed actress Dame Patricia Routledge, best known for her role as Hyacinth Bucket in hit sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, has died at the age of 96.

The British actress became a household name playing the hilariously snobbish character in the hit sitcom during the early 1990s, but also had a prolific and expansive career in the world of theatre. In a statement released on Friday, her agent said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love.

The star was best known for starring as Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping up Appearances. Picture: Alamy

"Even at 96 years old, Dame Patricia's passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles. "She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world."

Routledge at St Paul's Cathedral for the WRVS 75th Anniversary Service. Picture: Alamy

Born in February 1929, Dame Patricia first discovered acting when she joined the University of Liverpool's dramatic society during her English Language degree. She went on to trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, before returning to Liverpool to begin her acting career at the Liverpool Playhouse.

The cast of Keeping Up Appearances (Left to right) Patricia Routledge as Hyacinth Bucket, Clive Swift as Richard Bucket, Geoffrey Hughes as Onslow, Judy Cornwell as Daisy, and Mary Millar as Mrs. Bucket's mother. Picture: Alamy

After making her stage debut in 1952, Dame Patricia won an Olivier Award for her role as the Old Lady in Leonard Bernstein’s operetta Candide in 1988. She later won a Tony Award for her part as Alice Challice in Darling Of The Day in 1968, and worked in a number of productions across six decades.

Prunella Scales (Annie Parker), Patricia Routledge (Maria Helliwell), Elizabeth Spriggs (Clara Soppitt) rear: Timothy West (Councillor Albert Parker), James Grout (Alderman Joseph Helliwell), Brian Murphy (Herbert Soppitt) Whitehall Theatre, London. Picture: Alamy