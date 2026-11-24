Sir James Dyson has just transferred control of his farming business to a company owned by his three children.

But beneath the headline are challenges that can easily be overlooked in family business succession planning.

Having started to play a key role in a business founded by my dad in the early 1990s and look ahead to its next phase of growth, I know these challenges well. Modernising and introducing new ways of working has required balancing business ambitions with family relationships.

Succession planning involves more than transferring ownership. It means challenging established practices, building trust in a different generation’s decisions and learning when to let go.

Challenging the previous generation

I joined Dowrick Electrical as an apprentice electrician in 2012. Although I enjoyed the practical side of the job, I was always interested in the commercial side and how we could develop the business. During the Covid-19 pandemic, I began researching job management software, accounting systems and other improvements.

My dad, Nigel, was supportive of me taking on more responsibility. However, as I moved into a leadership role, it became clear that my dad and I had different ideas about how the company should operate. My dad has a more traditional, hands-on management style, preferring to take control of situations, whereas I believe in giving employees responsibility and allowing them to learn through experience. I think people learn best when they are given the space to make mistakes in a safe environment.

Introducing that different approach hasn’t always been straightforward. Conversations about change can be particularly difficult in a family business because disagreements about how the company should operate can affect relationships outside work.

I’ve found that explaining why a change is needed, rather than simply telling my parents what I want to do, is important. I try to present different options, talk through the pros and cons and give them confidence that the business is in safe hands.

We also make a conscious effort to keep business conversations within working hours, rather than allowing them to spill into family time. Introducing change requires patience and trust, as well as recognising that different generations can bring valuable but sometimes conflicting approaches to running a business.

Growth means learning to let go

One of my biggest realisations has been that we can’t continue doing everything ourselves if we want the business to grow.

When a company is small, it’s natural for directors to oversee most decisions. But as it expands, this becomes difficult to sustain. If everything has to go through the same few people, their capacity will eventually limit growth.

We needed a structure that would allow others to take responsibility and develop their careers. Previously, all three directors were involved in stock ordering. I recognised this could be delegated with the right training and procedures, so we created a store manager role, taken on by an existing electrician who now returns to the office on Fridays to manage orders. We’re also developing existing engineers into team leaders, with opportunities to progress into departmental management.

These changes free up the directors to focus on strategy, recruitment and future growth. Successful succession can’t simply mean the next generation inheriting the previous generation’s workload. It should mean building a business where others have the confidence and skills to make decisions.

Getting the confidence to make change happen

After several years learning management through experience, I recognised that I needed to formally develop my leadership skills. Knowing what needs to change and having the skills to implement it are two different things.

In late 2025, I discovered the Help to Grow: Management Course through LinkedIn – a 12-week, UK government-backed leadership training programme for SMEs. Doing the course allowed me to develop a ten-year growth strategy , so we can now ensure our decisions around succession planning helps us to deliver against those long-term goals. It has helped me think more strategically about organisational design, delegation and marketing, providing practical frameworks to turn existing ideas into action.

There was also a mentoring element on the course, which for me was invaluable. Having someone with experience of starting and exiting businesses to challenge my thinking and offer an external perspective helped me work through decisions that would otherwise have felt daunting. Since the course, we’ve introduced a more structured approach to marketing and started distributing responsibilities more effectively across the team.

Building beyond the founders

Our ambition is to create a business that operates successfully without the directors overseeing every daily decision. We’ve developed a two-year plan on the back of Help to Grow: Management to help my parents and me step back from operational responsibilities and focus on strategy, recruitment and growth.

My personal vision for five years’ time is to be sitting on a beach in Greece, enjoying a gin and tonic with friends, knowing everything is in safe hands back home. We’re a long way from that point, but we have a clearer idea of how to get there.

In the end, success requires both generations to recognise their responsibilities. The previous generation must give the next room to lead, while the next must respect and build on what has already been achieved. This should leave the business in a stronger position, ready to thrive beyond its founders.

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James Dowrick is the Operations Director at Dowrick Electrical

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