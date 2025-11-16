‘500 days of failure’ in office for Keir Starmer, says SNP
"Just about every promise the Labour Party made has been broken", says SNP Westminster politician, Pete Wishart
The first 500 days in office for Sir Keir Starmer have been "500 days of failure", say the SNP, highlighting hiccups over winter fuel payments, the two-child benefit cap row, and the proposed "Brit cards".
“Five hundred days of Starmer has been 500 days of failure," said SNP Westminster deputy leader, Pete Wishart.
“From robbing pensioners of their winter fuel payments or the pledge to cut energy bills by £300, just about every promise the Labour Party made has been broken.
Mr Wishart said there had been "vicious infighting" - likely referencing the Downing Street coup feared by Number 10 this week - and says it has caused "utter chaos" while the public "face an economy in decline and a cost-of-living crisis made worse by the Labour Party".
"It’s no wonder they’re languishing in fourth in the polls.
“I doubt bookies will give you odds on Starmer surviving another 500 days, but when he goes it’ll just be another instalment in the depressing tale of broken Brexit Britain."
Mr Wishart went on to reference the upcoming Scottish Parliament elections, which are due to be held no later than Thursday May 7, 2026.
"In May, Scots will have the chance to get rid of Starmer, be free of (Reform UK leader Nigel) Farage and have the chance to build a fresh start with independence – that is the prize and after that first 500 days, it’s no wonder more and more Scots are concluding that’s the way to create a wealthier and happier Scotland.”
Speaking on the upcoming elections, Scottish Secretary and Labour politician Douglas Alexander hit back, saying: “The SNP wants to pretend the next election is about anything but its own woeful record and decades of failure.
“Labour is proud that we have begun the work of renewal, from ending Tory austerity, delivering a pay rise for 200,000 of the lowest-paid Scottish workers and the largest budget settlement for Scotland in the history of devolution."
Mr Alexander added that Scotland is "benefiting disproportionately from Labour’s record investment", but added that "services are still declining under this SNP Government".
"The question as Scots we are asking is where has the money gone? After nearly two decades of SNP failure, Scots see right through their spin.
"Thankfully, in just six months’ time Scotland can get rid of its failing SNP Government.”