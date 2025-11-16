"Just about every promise the Labour Party made has been broken", says SNP Westminster politician, Pete Wishart

SNP Westminster deputy leader Pete Wishart, pictured, said: “Five hundred days of Starmer has been 500 days of failure.”. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The first 500 days in office for Sir Keir Starmer have been "500 days of failure", say the SNP, highlighting hiccups over winter fuel payments, the two-child benefit cap row, and the proposed "Brit cards".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

“Five hundred days of Starmer has been 500 days of failure," said SNP Westminster deputy leader, Pete Wishart. “From robbing pensioners of their winter fuel payments or the pledge to cut energy bills by £300, just about every promise the Labour Party made has been broken. Mr Wishart said there had been "vicious infighting" - likely referencing the Downing Street coup feared by Number 10 this week - and says it has caused "utter chaos" while the public "face an economy in decline and a cost-of-living crisis made worse by the Labour Party". "It’s no wonder they’re languishing in fourth in the polls. “I doubt bookies will give you odds on Starmer surviving another 500 days, but when he goes it’ll just be another instalment in the depressing tale of broken Brexit Britain." Read more: Home Secretary vows to end 'golden ticket' for asylum seekers in system overhaul modelled on Denmark Read more: Angela Rayner could return to frontline politics as ex Deputy PM vows to 'keep fighting' for ordinary people

SNP Westminster deputy leader Pete Wishart, left, campaigning back in 20222 with former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, centre. Picture: Getty