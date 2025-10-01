Sir Keir hailed Ms Rayner as a 'great story for social mobility' and hinted she could be brought back into the political fold sooner rather than later

Sir Keir Starmer speaks to LBC. Picture: LBC, Getty

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer has told LBC he wants to bring Angela Rayner back into the government fold just weeks after she was sacked for failing to pay a £40,000 in tax on a recent flat purchase.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast from the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, the Prime Minister echoed Health Secretary Wes Streeting’s comments, declaring Ms Rayner will be a “major voice” in British politics for years to come. It comes after Mr Streeting said Labour “needs Angela Rayner back” despite the former deputy PM being forced to step down amid allegations she mispaid tax on her Brighton flat. In her resignation letter to the Prime Minister, Ms Rayner wrote: "I have always taken my responsibilities as Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, as well as a Member of Parliament with the utmost seriousness… Nick Ferrari at Breakfast speaks to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday from 7am, on the new LBC App and on Global Player

"I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice given both my position as Housing Secretary and my complex family arrangements. I take full responsibility for this error." Speaking to Nick, Sir Keir hailed Ms Rayner as a “great story for social mobility” and hinted she could be brought back into the political fold sooner rather than later. He said: “When Ange stepped down that she had been a major voice in the labour movement and that she would be a major voice for many years to come “I was personally very sad to see her go, Nick. “If you talk about social mobility, there is no greater story than Angela Rayner coming from very difficult circumstances to become Deputy Prime Minister. On whether the PM is ready to welcome Ms Rayner back into his top team, Sir Keir said: “She made a mistake. She made a mistake. “She's paid a heavy price indeed and I've always thought that she will be a major voice again in the labour movement and I think that is a good thing. “I've been really struck since she did step down by the number of people from different political walks of life who say to me they do want to see Angela Rayner have that voice again at some stage.”

Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner, at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

In his handwritten response to Ms Rayner’s resignation, Sir Keir told her "you will remain a major figure in our party" and will "continue to fight for the causes you care so passionately about.” Elsewhere in his wide-ranging interview with Nick, Sir Keir rejected claims he was “obsessed” with Nigel Farage - despite mentioning him repeatedly during his conference speech on Tuesday. He also stated that the Clacton-on-Sea MP does not want to fix the small boats crisis - but wants to "feed off" the issue instead. Nick Ferrari probed the PM on his frequent mention of Mr Farage in his keynote speech - asking whether he was In response, the Prime Minister said: "He says a lot of things that I don't agree with. "I am concerned to make the argument and I will, on behalf of the country that I love, this tolerant, beautiful, diverse country where we pull together as a country. "I am deeply concerned about Reform because I think they will toxically divide our country and rip it apart. "And I'm up for that fight because I think it is the fight of our times. It goes to the soul of who we are as a country."