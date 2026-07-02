Russian strikes on Kyiv killed at least 18 people.

Rescuers battle flames and search for survivors in the ruins of a partially collapsed nine-story residential building in Kyiv. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned Russia’s “barbaric” drone and missile attack on Kyiv overnight.

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Moscow’s strikes killed at least 18 people in the Ukrainian capital and injured scores more. The barrage, which lasted for 11 hours into Thursday morning, hit locations over a wide area of the city, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. In a statement, read out by a Downing Street spokeswoman, the Prime Minister said: “I am utterly appalled by Russia’s latest barbaric assault on Kyiv, which has killed and injured innocent civilians. “These attacks are a stark reminder that while Ukraine continues to pursue peace, (Vladimir) Putin continues to inflict suffering and violence on the Ukrainian people. “The UK will continue working with allies to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine in securing a just and lasting peace. We stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” Read more: Ukraine seeks €6.6 billion from EU's peace fund for military aid Read more: Russian soldiers ‘survive on average 20 minutes when they reach frontline due to drone attacks’

People look at the site of a Russian missile strike. Picture: Alamy

Authorities in Moscow said the bombardment was in retaliation for Ukraine’s ramped-up strikes on Russian oil refineries that have caused fuel shortages and put pressure on Mr Putin. The Kremlin insisted its overnight strikes exclusively targeted military-linked sites. The attack came days before a crucial Nato summit begins in Turkey’s Ankara next Tuesday.

People react at the site of a Russian missile strike. Picture: Alamy

A local resident inspects a damaged car after a Russian strike on Kyiv. Picture: Alamy