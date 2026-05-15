Thursday saw several candidates launch their opening salvos of leadership campaigns.

Sir Keir Starmer's battle to stay Prime Minister has begun - after Andy Burnham launched another attempt to return to Westminster and Wes Streeting quit as health secretary before launching an attack on Labour's record in Government. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer's battle to stay Prime Minister has begun - after Andy Burnham launched another attempt to return to Westminster and Wes Streeting quit as health secretary.

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Sir Keir Starmer's battle to stay Prime Minister has begun. Picture: Getty

The by-election announcement followed an excoriating attack by the former health secretary Wes Streeting in which he publicly derided the Prime Minister while resigning from his Cabinet post. In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, Streeting said he had "lost confidence" in the PM's leadership and that remaining in post would be "dishonourable and unprincipled". Mr Streeting told Sir Keir it was “now clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election”.

The by-election announcement followed an excoriating attack by the former health secretary Wes Streeting in which he publicly derided the Prime Minister while resigning from his Cabinet post. Picture: Getty

He continued: "Labour MPs and Labour Unions want the debate about what comes next to be a battle of ideas, not of personalities or petty factionalism. It needs to be broad, and it needs the best possible field of candidates." Mr Burnham and Mr Streeting also face a potential rival in former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, who announced yesterday that she had been cleared by HMRC over her tax affairs. Ms Rayner, who was also the Housing Secretary before her resignation in September, faced criticism of her purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove after it was reported that she underpaid the stamp duty by £40,000.

Mr Burnham and Mr Streeting also face a potential rival in former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, who announced yesterday that she had been cleared by HMRC over her tax affairs. Picture: Getty

She has now revealed that she has settled the unpaid bill and has not faced any penalty by HMRC for the underpayment. Ms Rayner welcomes HMRC's conclusion that there "wasn't any wrongdoing". Sir Keir Starmer has already seemingly refused to go quietly and has reportedly declared that he will fight any leadership contest.