Commentators are debating Starmer’s policies, political judgement and the decisions that brought his government to an end. Before long the same scrutiny will be directed at his successor.

Those debates matter. But they risk missing a much deeper question. Have we been asking the impossible of our leaders? From artificial intelligence to NHS reform, from defence procurement to energy security, from international finance to cyber security, we increasingly expect one individual to make decisions on subjects that specialists spend entire careers working on.

That expectation reflects one of Britain’s oldest beliefs. For more than five centuries we have admired the talented amateur. In politics, business, the military, or the civil service, we have trusted intelligence and confidence over deep technical expertise. Private schools and universities educated leaders to think broadly rather than become narrow specialists.

For much of Britain’s history, that philosophy worked remarkably well. Meanwhile technology was advancing slowly taking generations to make meaningful progress. Institutions changed gradually. A gifted generalist could acquire enough knowledge to lead across a wide range of disciplines.

That world has disappeared. I realised this early in my own career. When I joined Goldman Sachs after Oxford in 1982, I was asked whether I wanted to work in equities or bonds and to choose between sales or trading. I chose bonds and trading for one simple reason. I believed nobody could understand every equity or bond market in which Goldman operated. I thought I could become one of the world’s leading experts on a relatively small number of bonds. That decision shaped the rest of my career.

It also taught me something Britain still struggles to recognise. We too often confuse intelligence with expertise. They are not the same thing. Intelligence helps you learn. Expertise comes only through years of experience and often failure. No amount of natural ability can compress decades of specialist knowledge into a few months. That matters more today than at any point in history.

Artificial intelligence, biotechnology, cybersecurity, advanced quantitative finance, and modern energy systems are among the most complex disciplines we have created. Knowledge has become the world’s most valuable economic resource.

The countries that increasingly dominate the global economy understand that reality. Germany’s industrial strength rests on engineering excellence. Switzerland has built prosperity through scientific precision and pharmaceutical innovation. The United States attracts many of the world’s leading specialists while surrounding them with capital and entrepreneurial freedom. China has spent decades investing in engineers, scientists and technical capability on an unprecedented scale.

None of these countries succeeds because their leaders know everything. They succeed because their institutions recognise and empower people who know more than their leaders.

Britain, however, still too often behaves as though intelligence alone is enough. We remain remarkably good at producing articulate generalists. Confidence frequently triumphs over competence. Eloquence often outweighs experience. We promote people because they appear capable of leading almost anything rather than because they deeply understand something. The result is not necessarily poor leadership. It is leadership detached from expertise.

Modern politics exposes this problem every day. A Health Secretary must understand medicine. An Energy Secretary has to master electricity markets. A Defence Secretary must oversee sophisticated military technologies. The Prime Minister is expected to understand all of them. No one can genuinely master such breadth.

Yet our political culture penalises those who admit they do not know and rewards those who pretend they do. Yet our political culture penalises those who admit they do not know and rewards those who pretend they do. This is both unfair to individual politicians and a misunderstanding of the role of leadership itself.

The strongest leaders are not those who claim to have all the answers. They are the ones with the confidence to ask, “What does the evidence tell us?” and “Who understands this better than I do?”

The same principle applies in business. The finest leaders I have worked with were rarely the greatest technical experts in every discipline. Their strength lay elsewhere. They knew how to identify exceptional people, ask intelligent questions, challenge assumptions and create organisations in which expertise genuinely shaped decisions. Leadership is not about having all the answers. It is about ensuring that the best answers are heard.

Whether Starmer’s premiership is ultimately judged a success or a failure is almost beside the point. His successor will inherit exactly the same impossible expectations. Unless Britain changes the way it thinks about leadership, we will continue to replace Prime Ministers while asking them to perform an impossible task. The Prime Minister does not need to become Britain’s leading expert on everything from A.I. to healthcare. Their job is more important than that. It’s to build a government that attracts outstanding expertise, tests it and then has the courage to make difficult decisions.

For centuries Britain’s belief in the talented amateur served us well. But in a world where knowledge expands faster than any individual can absorb it, that philosophy has reached its limits. Britain doesn’t need leaders who pretend to know everything. It needs intelligent stewards who recognise expertise, have the confidence to challenge it, the humility to listen and then take responsibility for the final decision. The countries that prosper in the coming years will not be led by confident amateurs. They will be those led by intelligent stewards.

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Guy Hands is the Founder of private equity firm Terra Firma.

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