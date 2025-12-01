The Chancellor has faced calls to resign over what she told the public and markets about the state of the economy before the autumn Budget

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has rejected claims his Government lied over the state of the public finances. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer has rejected claims his Government lied to the public over the state of the nation's finances in the run up to Rachel Reeves' autumn Budget.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking today, the PM threw his support behind his Chancellor, hailing the autumn Budget as something his Government should be "proud" of - pointing to a cut in energy bills and the removal of the two-child benefit cap. The Chancellor has faced calls to resign over what she told the public and markets about the state of the economy before the autumn Budget. She now faces a growing row over pre-Budget speculation that she faced as much as a £20 billion gap in meeting her fiscal rules, partly as a result of a downgrade in productivity forecasts. Read more: ‘The Budget received full support’: PM's top aide denies Chancellor misled the public and Cabinet

Those rumours were fuelled by Ms Reeves when she used a speech on November 4 to suggest tax rises were needed because poor productivity growth would have "consequences for the public finances". When pressed on whether Ms Reeves lied to Cabinet Ministers and the public over the state of the public finances, Sir Keir said: "There was no misleading." He told broadcasters he doesn't accept the framing of suggestions Ms Reeves lied to the public. “There was no misleading, and I simply don’t accept, and I was receiving the numbers, that being told that the OBR productivity review means you’ve got £16 billion less than you would otherwise have had shows that you’ve got an easy starting point. “Yes, of course, all the other figures have to be taken into account. But we started the process with significantly less than we would otherwise have had. He said there was “no pretending” that it was a “good starting point”. He added: “There was a point at which we did think we would have to breach the manifesto in order to achieve what we wanted to achieve. Later on, it became possible to do it without the manifesto breach. “Given the choice between the two, I didn’t want to breach the manifesto, and that’s why we came to the decisions that we did.” Referring to reports of an income tax rise that never came to fruition, he added, "there was a point we might have to reach for a manifesto breach of some significance". Speaking at a press conference, the Prime Minister has said growing the economy will require more decisions that are “not cost-free” and “not easy”. He said: “We have to be clear at this stage of our plan, the most important thing that we can do for growth, the most important thing that we can do for business, is first to drive inflation down so that interest rates come down further still, and the cost of business investment comes down with it and, second, to retain market confidence that allows for real economic stability so that businesses can plan with certainty.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech, backing the Budget to signal a fresh push on welfare reform. Picture: Alamy

“That is what the country needs most right now.“It is what the Budget secured and that is why our choices were fair, they were necessary and they were fundamentally good for growth. “But I will level with you as the Budget showed the path to a Britain that is truly built for all requires many more decisions that are not cost-free and they’re not easy.” He said the UK has passed the “narrowest part of the tunnel”. “We have now walked through the narrowest part of the tunnel,” he said during a speech in London.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks to the media as she arrives for the Wales Investment Summit at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport. Picture: Alamy