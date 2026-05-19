Sir Keir Starmer will assemble his new-look Cabinet for the first time on Tuesday after insisting again that he would not “walk away” from Downing Street.

Tuesday’s regular Cabinet meeting will be the first since Wes Streeting resigned as health secretary and called on the Prime Minister to quit last week.

It also follows Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham’s announcement that he intends to fight the Makerfield by-election.

Mr Burnham has said a vote for him would be a vote to “change Labour”, while Sir Keir has insisted he will not set out a timetable for his departure even if the mayor returns to Parliament.

If Sir Keir does not resign, Mr Burnham would need to secure the backing of 81 Labour MPs to mount a leadership challenge, potentially setting up a contest with the Prime Minister for party members’ votes.

But on Monday evening, one of his supporters suggested the mayor would not seek an immediate leadership fight.

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