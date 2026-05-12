Sir Keir's grip on power appears to be sliding away after members of his top team - said to include Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood - are said to have urged him to make plans for a graceful exit

Ed Miliband, Wes Streeting, and David Lammy were pictured arriving this morning. Picture: Reuters

By StephenRigley

Ministers have arrived in Downing Street for a Cabinet showdown as embattled Keir Starmer fights to keep his job.

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Cabinet members brushed aside questions from the scores of journalists lining Downing Street as they walked into number 10. Sir Keir's grip on power appears to be sliding away after members of his top team - said to include Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood - are said to have urged him to make plans for a graceful exit in the wake of disastrous local election results.

Wes Streeting arriving at Cabinet this morning. Picture: Alamy

Read More: LIVE: First minister quits as more than 70 Labour MPs sign letter telling Starmer to resign as PM Read More: Senior minister refuses to take bet on whether Starmer will still be in charge by Christmas Miatta Fahnbulleh joined the rebellion this morning, becoming the first minister to quit calling for Sir Keir to go. But defiant Sir Keir has shown his intention to cling on. He told Cabinet: “As I said yesterday, I take responsibility for these election results and I take responsibility for delivering the change we promised. “The past 48 hours have been destabilising for government and that has a real economic cost for our country and for families. “The Labour Party has a process for challenging a leader and that has not been triggered. “The country expects us to get on with governing. That is what I am doing and what we must do as a Cabinet.”

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband arrives. Picture: Alamy

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy (left) and Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

This morning Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones, claimed it was business as usual when quizzed on Breakfast with Nick Ferrari but refused to take a £100 bet that Sir Keir would still be Prime Minister at Christmas. He said: "The Prime Minister has been very clear that he's not walking away. "I recognise that colleagues will be worried off the back of the local elections last week, in particular those colleagues who represent those communities. In the wake of Labour's disastrous local election results, Sir Keir tried to quell the revolt in a keynote speech warning of "chaos" if he is ousted and vowing not to "walk away".

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander arrives. Picture: Alamy