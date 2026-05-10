MP Catherine West said she could take on Sir Keir Starmer after the party’s humiliating defeat in the local elections

By Alice Padgett

Catherine West has told LBC she will launch a leadership challenge against Sir Keir Starmer if she is "unconvinced" by his speech in the House of Commons tomorrow.

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The Hornsey and Friern Barnet MP said on Saturday she would rather see a frontbencher take on the Prime Minister after the party’s humiliating defeat in the local elections. Ms West warned cabinet ministers have until Monday to put themselves forward before she throws her hat in the ring. "I think it's not just about the personality of our leader, it's also about the whole approach," she said. She claimed the "communications approach" and the relationship with the Civil Service needed to improve - and could be fixed with a new leader. Ms West said she had "plenty of informal support" to launch her bid. Sir Keir has taken responsibility for the devastating losses but has vowed not to “walk away and plunge the country into chaos” despite growing pressure. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told LBC Ms West does not have the "right approach" and she doesn't think the rebel MP will get the numbers to trigger a Labour leadership contest. She would need 20% of Labour MPs - 81 people - to back her. Read more: Keir Starmer in 'dead trouble' as he scrambles to bring back Gordon Brown amid mounting resignation pressure, says Andrew Marr Read more: Ministers rally round embattled Starmer as electoral mauling fuels leadership crisis

Ms West said some people will be "upset with me because of the risk" as "some of them had a plan" about doing so in six months' time. "Sorry, that's just too late," Ms West added. MPs are now mulling over whether to back her potential bid as cabinet ministers face a damning ultimatum. Speaking to LBC’s Natasha Devon, Richard Burgon, the Labour MP for Leeds East, said: “I think what Catherine is expressing is the frustration of a whole host of Labour MPs right across the political spectrum in the parliamentary Labour Party, recognising that Keir Starmer should accept that he's fought his last election as Labour leader.” But he added that he would like to see which other candidates would be on the ballot before deciding who to back - although he believes an immediate leadership contest is not the right move for Labour. Mr Burgon continued: “I think he [Starmer] should respond to Catherine's interview [and] by Monday actually announce that he will be stepping down, but give a timetable for his departure.