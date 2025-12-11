Donald Trump said he and European leaders had discussed proposals to end the war in “pretty strong terms”

‘Coalition of the willing' meeting in London. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in October. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer will hold talks on Ukraine with allies in the coalition of the willing as peace efforts surrounding a US-led plan to end the war continue.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister is expected to co-chair a call with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and leaders and officials from around 30 other nations on Thursday. It comes after US President Donald Trump said he and European leaders had discussed proposals to end the war in “pretty strong terms” after speaking with the British, French and German leaders by phone on Wednesday. He also claimed that Mr Zelenskyy, “has to be realistic” about the war and that European leaders would like a meeting this coming weekend with both the US and Ukraine. “We’ll make a determination depending on what they come back with,” the president told reporters during a question-and-answer session at the White House. Read more: More than half of European countries want to make it easier to deport foreign criminals Read more: 'Youngest-ever MBE recipient', 11, says Prince of Wales was 'very nice' during investiture

Starmer, Macron, and Zelenskyy gathered in London for defence summit in March. Picture: Alamy

Mr Zelenskyy, who reiterated his opposition to ceding land and resisted US pressure for concessions to Russia earlier this week, said his team was due to hand its latest peace proposals to American negotiators on Wednesday. Ukraine’s European allies are supporting his efforts to ensure that any settlement is fair and deters future attacks from Moscow, as well as accommodating the continent’s defence interests. Following their call with Mr Trump on Wednesday, Downing Street said all the leaders agreed it was a “critical moment” for the future of Ukraine and Euro-Atlantic security. “Intensive work on the peace plan is continuing and will continue in the coming days,” a No 10 spokesman said. Mr Trump has been critical of Ukraine’s European allies, denigrating them as “weak” leaders of “decaying” nations failing to “produce” anything as “the war just keeps going on and on”.

Meeting in the Kremlin with US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Picture: Alamy