Sir Keir Starmer has told LBC that funding defence is his “top priority” - but refused to deny that cuts may be needed elsewhere to pay to keep Britain safe.

The Prime Minister said the government is now “finalising” the long-awaited Defence Investment Plan, which could be published as early as next week, and will come before the NATO summit next month.

He said that the world is “more dangerous, more volatile than at any other time” during his lifetime, and “we need to go further” to keep Britain safe.

Sir Keir insisted the plan would be “fully funded."

But LBC understands discussions with the Ministry of Defence and Treasury are still ongoing and the plan has not yet been finalised.

He said on a visit to drone manufacturers, Stark, in Swindon, on Friday: “We need to go further. We have to meet this moment.

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“It’s the first duty of the Prime Minister to keep our country safe.”

Lord Robertson, one of the architects of the Strategic Defence Review, told LBC this week that the plan is likely going to include cuts to departmental budgets.

The Government is expected to be prepared to pay an extra £15billion to fund the Defence Investment Plan - between the £12billion the Treasury were prepared to fund, and the £18billion the Ministry of Defence were looking at.

Some in government fear a possible rebellion to fund the defence settlement, in the spirit of the welfare rebellion last year which forced the government into an embarrassing u-turn.

Sir Keir said in response to reports of cuts: "I've always said we're going to have to spend more on defence and so we will set out the funding in relation to the Defence Investment Plan.

"It is about a question of priorities and this is the top priority.

"I think everybody watching or listening to this will know in their heart of hearts that that has to be the top priority, defending our country, particularly at the moment.”

But he insisted that it would come with “huge opportunities” too - with more for jobs and opportunities right across the country.

When grilled about the potential for the UK to be involved in a conflict, the PM insisted: “we do have to be ready”.

He noted NATO estimates that we could be drawn into a conflict before 2030, adding: “We don’t want war, but the way to avoid war is to be ready. And to be ready, we’ve got to step up and that’s what this is all about."

He insisted of the upcoming plan: "Yes, it'll be fully funded. We'll settle that out. And this will give us the capability that we need going forward from here. It's vital that we do that.”

The Prime Minister observed Stark’s drone systems, which are being used in Ukraine, and are considered among top of the range tech for military planners.

He told staff at the manufacturers: “We’ll be keeping you very busy!”