The Prime Minister met with business leaders ahead of the G20 summit in South Africa

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking with business leaders ahead of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has defended his decision to travel to the G20 summit in South Africa ahead of Wednesday's crunch Budget announcement - despite the notable absence of world leaders.

Sir Keir, whose critics have labelled him "never here Keir" in recent days because of the frequency of his international travel, is set to fly the flag for UK businesses abroad during the brief trip. Top of the agenda was Starmer's bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the annual summit, which kicked off in Johannesburg on Friday. The gathering of world leaders will see delegations from 18 of the world's richest and top developing economies in attendance. But many have criticised the PM's decision to fly halfway around the world, given the impending Budget and a lack of key figures in attendance. Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Labour MP Liz Kendall defended the PM's decision to make the trip, insisting: "I want a PM who champions UK around the world." "He's delivering more," she told Nick. "G20 export deals worth £400m. Turkey Typhoon jet deals - 20,000 more jobs in UK." "Tackling small boats mean we have to meet out partners around the world. Britain must export to aid growth."

"Tackling small boats mean we have to meet out partners around the world. Britain must export to aid growth." It comes as the Chancellor put the finishing touches to her highly-anticipated tax plan in London, with Number 10 insisting on Thursday that the PM's trip would be good value for British taxpayers. This year's G20 comes as leaders including Donald Trump made the decision to boycott the event. During initial interactions on Friday, Starmer and Ramaphosa discussed the 11-hour flight from London to Johannesburg in brief remarks in front of reporters. “I wanted to be here,” Sir Keir told Mr Ramaphosa after touching down on African soil a few hours earlier. The South African president appeared in good spirits, joking that he would have to jump over the table to bypass waiting photographers and reach his seat.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer travelled to South Africa ahead of the G20 summit, as he met with apprentices during a reception at EY headquarters. Picture: Alamy

Downing Street had argued that the trip provides what it calls "unparalleled future opportunities for UK businesses". It comes amid data cited by the government suggesting half of Africans are under the age of 20 and more than a quarter of the world's population will live in Africa by 2050. The Prime Minister said the G20 summit was taking place at a “volatile” time both in terms of global security and trade. “It’s a really important moment to reflect on the G20 and its purpose,” he said. “This will be a very successful G20 because so many issues are going to be discussed in the coming days.” Sir Keir Starmer met with business leaders and apprentices on Friday at EY’s headquarters in Johannesburg, as he announced export deals worth £400 million.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks to the media about the October inflation statistics from the Office of National Statistics. Picture: Alamy