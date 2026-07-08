Starmer insists he and Trump have 'always got on' despite US president's repeated attacks
The outgoing Prime Minister says he will 'stay in touch' with the President after he leaves Downing Street
Sir Keir Starmer insisted he had “always got on” with Donald Trump, despite the US president’s repeated criticism of the Prime Minister.
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Before Wednesday’s Nato summit, Mr Trump again lashed out at the UK’s refusal to allow Washington to use British bases to launch strikes against Iran at the beginning of the war.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, Sir Keir said: “We’ve always got on as two individuals. That is important because it really matters in politics to have a relationship that is a working relationship.
“I’m really mindful of the fact that the strategic alliance between the UK and the US is hugely important in defence, in relation to our defence, our security and our intelligence, where we work together 24/7.”
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Noting that this also strengthened Nato, Sir Keir continued: “Therefore I do think it’s important for the British Prime Minister to have a good relationship with the president of the United States.
“I’m glad that that’s what I’ve been able to achieve. That has been what I set out to do. I think it’s really important for my country, and that’s what always comes first.”
Asked whether Mr Trump wished him well, the outgoing Prime Minister said: “Yes he did, and we’re going to stay in touch.”