Sir Keir Starmer insisted he had “always got on” with Donald Trump, despite the US president’s repeated criticism of the Prime Minister.

Before Wednesday’s Nato summit, Mr Trump again lashed out at the UK’s refusal to allow Washington to use British bases to launch strikes against Iran at the beginning of the war.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Sir Keir said: “We’ve always got on as two individuals. That is important because it really matters in politics to have a relationship that is a working relationship.

“I’m really mindful of the fact that the strategic alliance between the UK and the US is hugely important in defence, in relation to our defence, our security and our intelligence, where we work together 24/7.”