Prime Minister heckled with chants of 'Keir Starmer, Jew harmer' at site of Golders Green terror attack
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has been heckled with chants of “Keir Starmer, Jew harmer” as he visited Golders Green to meet emergency services who responded to the terrorist attack which left two Jewish men in hospital.
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Keir Starmer has been met with groups of protesters as he visits Golders Green to meet with first responders.
Chants of Keir Starmer, Jew harmer" broke out, alongside posters with the same slogan, as cries of "shame on you" echo through the crowd.
Between 50 and 100 people gathered to protest during Sir Keir visit to a Hatzola ambulance station in north London.
Some local residents held signs criticising the Prime Minister, including one showing former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn holding a face mask of Sir Keir.
There was a heavy police presence, with officers linking arms to stop protesters spilling into the driveway.
Sir Keir was whisked away from protesters by police at lunchtime before being driven into a private meeting at the new headquarters of the local Jewish ambulance service, Hatzolah.
One protester, Mendy Muster, 23, from Golders Green, told the Daily Mail: "We all think he is a coward for not answering us directly. He does want to be held accountable.
"He knows he has let us down. He knows it is his fault and he taking too long. He should have been yesterday let alone today. He is not doing enough he is not preventing anything he is reacting."
Yesterday lunchtime Shloime Rand, 34, was knifed in the chest by a man prowling the streets with a knife. Moshe Shine, 76, was then stabbed in the neck at a bus stop.
One witness to Wednesday’s incident described a suspect walking away from the scene as one of the victims bled from his neck. The suspect was eventually Tasered to the ground and arrested.
The incident, which has been declared a terrorist attack, is being investigated by authorities.
The Primer Minister earlier said the criminal justice response to the attack in north London must be “swift, agile and visible".
The Government said it will invest a further £25 million into increased police patrols and protective security to keep Jewish communities safe in the wake of the double stabbing in north London.
Meanwhile, legislation will also be fast-tracked in the coming weeks to provide authorities with powers to target individuals and groups acting on behalf of state-sponsored organisations, following a number of incidents linked to Iranian proxies.
It means anyone acting as a proxy of a state-sponsored group can be investigated and prosecuted under the National Security Act, treating them in the same way as a foreign intelligence operative.
The Government said the new funding brings the total amount committed to protecting Jewish communities to £58 million for the year and will be spent on increasing police patrols, boosting security at synagogues, schools and community centres and putting more plain-clothes and specialist officers in targeted communities.
This comes as the man suspected of carrying out a knife attack was previously referred to the Government’s counter-extremism programme, police have said.
The 45-year-old was born in Somalia and came to the UK legally as a child in the 1990s, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said earlier on Thursday.
The Metropolitan Police said he was known to Prevent and that a referral had been made in 2020 which was closed in the same year.
In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the force said: “Given the investigation remains ongoing, we will not be providing any further information in respect of this matter at this time and we remain focused on securing justice for the victims of this attack.”
This is a breaking story.