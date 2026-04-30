Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has been heckled with chants of “Keir Starmer, Jew harmer” as he visited Golders Green to meet emergency services who responded to the terrorist attack which left two Jewish men in hospital.

Keir Starmer has been met with groups of protesters as he visits Golders Green to meet with first responders.

Chants of Keir Starmer, Jew harmer" broke out, alongside posters with the same slogan, as cries of "shame on you" echo through the crowd.

Between 50 and 100 people gathered to protest during Sir Keir visit to a Hatzola ambulance station in north London.

Some local residents held signs criticising the Prime Minister, including one showing former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn holding a face mask of Sir Keir.

There was a heavy police presence, with officers linking arms to stop protesters spilling into the driveway.

Sir Keir was whisked away from protesters by police at lunchtime before being driven into a private meeting at the new headquarters of the local Jewish ambulance service, Hatzolah.

One protester, Mendy Muster, 23, from Golders Green, told the Daily Mail: "We all think he is a coward for not answering us directly. He does want to be held accountable.

"He knows he has let us down. He knows it is his fault and he taking too long. He should have been yesterday let alone today. He is not doing enough he is not preventing anything he is reacting."