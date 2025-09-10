Sir Keir Starmer defended Peter Mandelson during PMQs. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he still has confidence in Peter Mandelson amid a furore over his newly revealed links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Labour MPs Bell Ribeiro-Addy, who is standing for the deputy leadership, and Kim Johnson both broke ranks to call for Lord Mandelson to go following fresh revelations against the US ambassador. Lord Mandelson said on Wednesday that he "deeply regrets" continuing his friendship with the disgraced financier, and for "carrying on that association with him for far longer than I should have done". Repeatedly challenged at PMQs, the PM said he still has "confidence" in the envoy. But he dodged questions over the vetting process and whether details would be published. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said Mandelson was “mired in scandal” and should step down, and asked Sir Keir whether he had been aware of his “intimate relationship” with Epstein. Sir Keir replied: "The ambassador has repeatedly expressed his deep regret for his association with him. He is right to do so. I have confidence in him, and he is playing an important role in the UK-US relationship." He refused to say whether he knew of the pair’s relationship before Mandelson’s appointment, but said due process was followed during that appointment.

Read More: Peter Mandelson’s 'birthday message and photos for best pal' Epstein revealed Read More: Peter Mandelson admits carrying on friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein 'for far longer than I should have' The US Ambassador said: “I feel a tremendous sense, a profound sense of sympathy for those people, those women, who suffer as a result of his behaviour and his illegal criminal activities. “I regret very, very deeply indeed, carrying on that association with him for far longer than I should have done,” he added. He said that he felt he had been ‘conned’ by Epstein, saying, “I regret very much that I fell for his lies, I fell for and accepted assurances that he had given me about his indictment. Read more: Peter Mandelson’s 'birthday message and photos for best pal' Epstein revealed Read more: Poland shoots down Russian 'suicide' drones as Nato jets scrambled following 'unprecedented violation' of airspace “I took at face value what he said with hindsight, with fresh information, many years later, we realised that we had been wrong to believe in is a charismatic criminal liar.” He also told The Sun he was bracing himself for more 'embarrassing' revelations. He said: "We know they're going to come out. "We know they're going to be very embarrassing, and they know that I'm going to profoundly regret ever having met him and been introduced to him in the first place.” It comes after a US congressional panel released a redacted copy of an alleged "birthday book" given to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, celebrating his fiftieth birthday. The book also includes messages from Epstein's "friends", in which Lord Mandelson, the British ambassador to the US, describes the sex offender as "my best pal". Epstein's birthday book has been made public following a legal summons to the paedophile's estate to hand over a number of documents to the House Oversight Committee in the US. Also included in the documents are Epstein's will, a personal address book, and a copy of a non-prosecutorial agreement from 2007. From the 238-page book, titled The First Fifty Years, Lord Mandelson's birthday message to Epstein reads: "Once upon a time, an intelligent, sharp-witted man they call '(illegible)' parachuted into my life. "You would spend many hours just waiting for him to turn up. Read more: Peter Mandelson ‘not guilty by association’ insists Wes Streeting after Epstein 'birthday message' revealed "And often, no sooner were you getting used to having him around, you would suddenly be alone ... again." Lord Mandelson's message then goes on to show him pictured with two unidentified women, whose faces are blocked out in the documents, preceded by the message: "Leaving you with some 'interesting' friends to entertain instead."

His message continued: "Or just some dogs to keep you company (he wasn't always so keen on them). "But then he would parachute back in - very occasionally, taking you by surprise in some far off places. "Or in one of his glorious homes he likes to share with his friends (yum yum). "But, wherever he is in the world, he remains my best pal." In response to Lord Mandelson's letter being published, Health Secretary Wes Streeting told LBC: "I think the ambassador has been clear that he regrets ever having been introduced to Epstein. "And who can blame him? Who would want to be associated with Epstein given what we know now about the horrific crimes that he perpetrated?" He added: "I'm sure he will have more to say. "But I don't think we should tar everyone as kind of guilty by association." Lord Mandelson previously said he regrets ever meeting Epstein, adding: "I regret even more the hurt he caused to many young women." Epstein's birthday book also includes messages from "assistants", in which one woman said: "I now live in New York City, have travelled to Paris, London, Milan, Copenhagen, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Stockholm, China, Singapore, Brunei, Bangkok, Bali, Ghana, Nigeria, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, Morocco, Ireland, St Tropez, Florida, St Barts, St Thomas, St John, New Mexico, Moscow, St Petersburg, Aspen... "I have met Prince Andrew, President Clinton, Sultan of Brunei, Donald Trump, Antonio Vergas, Naomi Campbell, Stephanie Seymour, Peter Brant, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, brilliant scientists, lawyers and businessmen. "I have flown on the Concorde, gone sky-diving, taken a flying lesson, been scuba-diving, para-sailing, attended a Victoria Secret fashion show, seen the private quarters of Buckingham Palace, sat on the Queen of England's throne, rode on a race-track with Max Papis, learned countless skills..." Andrew has denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connection with Epstein. Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.