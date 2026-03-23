Screen grab of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer appearing before the Liaison Committee in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer has told his team they must not fall into a sense of “false comfort” in thinking the Iran war will have “a quick and early end” after Donald Trump announced a five-day pause in strikes.

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It comes after the US president claimed talks had taken place with Iran and its regime “very much” wants a deal - something Tehran disputes. Asked how long he thought the crisis would last, the Prime Minister told the Liaison Committee: “It’s hard to answer that question, if I’m honest about it. “I think all our focus and energy has to be in the swift de-escalation, but we’ve got to plan on the basis that it could go on for some time, and that’s the way in which we’ll plan this afternoon. “Since the conflict started, I’ve been really clear with the team that we mustn’t fall into the sort of false comfort of thinking that there will necessarily be a quick and early end to this. Read more: Donald Trump mocks Keir Starmer with skit from Saturday Night Live UK Read more: Trump warns US will 'keep bombing its little heart out' if Iran peace talks fail as he says Tehran 'very much wants a deal'

“We have to plan on the basis there may not be.” He added: “On energy supplies, I can reassure the committee that we haven’t any meaningful concern about energy supplies. Obviously the price fluctuates daily.” The PM went on to say he “welcomes” reports of peace talks. He said: “To that end, I welcome the talks reported between the US and Iran. “And to be clear with the committee, we the UK were aware that that was happening, and the immediate priority has to be a swift resolution of the conflict and delivering a negotiated agreement which puts tough conditions on Iran, particularly in relation to nuclear weapons.” Sir Keir also rubbished suggestions Iran could hit the UK with long-range missiles after it struck Cyprus last week. Britain has “very effective ways of defending ourselves”, the Prime Minister has insisted amid questions about whether the UK could intercept long distance missiles shot at Britain by Iran. The Prime Minister said: “We constantly assess this, and we do have very effective ways of defending ourselves. “I don’t want to raise levels of public anxiety. They are anxious about what they’re already seeing on their television screens. They’re anxious about the impact it will have on them, particularly economically, in their households. And I don’t want to raise their levels of anxiety. “I can tell you our military personnel, our security and intelligence services, are working literally 24/7 to keep us safe and doing a very good job in that regard.”