Keir Starmer touches down in Japan as east Asia visit concludes
Sir Keir said he looked forward to discussing defence and security issues, and trade and the economy.
Sir Keir Starmer has landed in Tokyo ahead of a meeting with his Japanese counterpart at the conclusion of his visit to east Asia.
Speaking to reporters on the flight from Shanghai to Tokyo, the Prime Minister said he looked forward to discussing both defence and security issues and trade and the economy with Sanae Takaichi.
Describing the visit to the G7 and G20 ally as “really important”, Sir Keir said: “Outside of Europe and the US, Japan is the biggest investor into our economy and there’s 1,000 Japanese businesses supporting, I think, 150,000 jobs in the UK. So, there’s a lot for us to discuss.”
He added that Ms Takaichi, who came to power in October last year, had been “very quick” to join the “coalition of the willing” led by Britain and France that is preparing a peacekeeping force for Ukraine.
Sir Keir is expected to meet Ms Takaichi at her office, the Kantei, on Saturday for a working dinner.
His visit comes at the end of a four-day trip to China as he continued his efforts to “reset” the UK’s relationship with Beijing.
Travelling with a delegation of more than 50 business and cultural leaders, Sir Keir secured a reduction in tariffs on whisky and the introduction of visa-free travel to China for British citizens.
After a meeting between Sir Keir and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing also agreed to lift sanctions on British parliamentarians.
In a statement, the previously sanctioned MPs and peers said they took “no comfort” in the decision to lift restrictions on them while these issues remained unresolved.
Sir Keir said: “We are bringing stability, clarity and a long-term strategy to how we engage with China, so we can bring home the benefits for businesses and for working people.
“Engaging with China is how we secure growth for British businesses, support good jobs at home and protect our national security.”
Downing Street said the visit had secured £2.2 billion in export deals and market access worth another £2.3 billion over the next five years as well as hundreds of millions of pounds of investment by Chinese companies.
Among those companies was Pop Mart, makers of the hit toy Labubu, which has pledged to open seven stores in the UK including a flagship outlet on London’s Oxford Street.
Birmingham and Cardiff have also been earmarked for stores.