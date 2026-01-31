Sir Keir Starmer has landed in Tokyo ahead of a meeting with his Japanese counterpart at the conclusion of his visit to east Asia.

Speaking to reporters on the flight from Shanghai to Tokyo, the Prime Minister said he looked forward to discussing both defence and security issues and trade and the economy with Sanae Takaichi.

Describing the visit to the G7 and G20 ally as “really important”, Sir Keir said: “Outside of Europe and the US, Japan is the biggest investor into our economy and there’s 1,000 Japanese businesses supporting, I think, 150,000 jobs in the UK. So, there’s a lot for us to discuss.”

He added that Ms Takaichi, who came to power in October last year, had been “very quick” to join the “coalition of the willing” led by Britain and France that is preparing a peacekeeping force for Ukraine.

Sir Keir is expected to meet Ms Takaichi at her office, the Kantei, on Saturday for a working dinner.

