John Swinney said he does not think Sir Keir will remain Prime Minister if the SNP win a majority in the Scottish Parliament elections in May

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Scotland’s First Minister has said he does not expect Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to still be in office by Christmas.

John Swinney said it is "patently obvious the Labour Party is absolutely toiling" at the moment. With Holyrood and Welsh Senedd elections taking place on May 7 along with local elections in England, Mr Swinney suggested poor results for Labour could spell the "end of the road" for Sir Keir. He also said that polls in Scotland are "encouraging but not certain" for the SNP and that the party is working hard to win at the Holyrood elections. In an interview on Sky News, Mr Swinney said he does not think Sir Keir will remain Prime Minister if the SNP win a majority in the Scottish Parliament elections in May. Read More: Scottish independence referendum possible if SNP wins majority, Swinney says Read more: Hundreds gather to protest against proposed Chinese 'mega-embassy' in London

First Minister John Swinney at the Scottish Parliament for First Minister Questions. Picture: Alamy

He was asked: "Do you expect to see Keir Starmer in office at Christmas time?" Mr Swinney replied: "No, I don't." He added: "I think it's patently obvious the Labour Party is absolutely toiling just now and when I look at the opinion polls that are taking place in Wales just now, it looks highly likely it will not be a Labour first minister in Wales, it will be a Plaid Cymru first minister. "The polls in Scotland are encouraging but not certain for the Scottish National Party and working very hard to win the election so we'll find ourselves in a situation where there'll be the potential for a Sinn Fein first minister in Northern Ireland, a Plaid Cymru first minister in Wales, an SNP first minister in Scotland and Reform all over the place in England. "And I think that's the end of the road for Keir Starmer." Asked whether that would by implication be the end of the road for the United Kingdom, Mr Swinney said: "I want Scotland to be independent and that's my policy objective, it's my political objective." Mr Swinney has set the bar for another referendum on independence at a majority of SNP MSPs - 65 seats or more - similar to what was reached in the 2011 election and triggered the first vote three years later. Mr Phillips asked whether if the SNP win a majority he would take that as a "green light" to demand another referendum on independence to which Mr Swinney replied "yes".

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer this week during a visit to the SSE National Training Centre in Perth. Picture: Alamy