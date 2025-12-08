Sir Keir Starmer has joined TikTok in a bid to better connect with voters, despite the video-sharing app being banned on government phones.

Number 10 insists “security mitigations” have been put in place to prevent any breaches.

This move comes despite a government-wide ban on the Chinese-owned platform over security fears.

The prime minister took to TikTok to share a video of him and his wife, Victoria, turning on Downing Street’s Christmas lights.

Alongside this new TikTok push, Sir Keir has launched a Substack newsletter, pointing to an increased focus on digital platforms in a bid to attract younger, more tech-savvy voters.

“Communication is changing, and I want to be a part of that,” wrote in the Newsletter.

“People have a right to know how decisions that affect them are taken and why.”

“We’re finding new ways to share our vision of national renewal wherever people are — from TikTok and Substack to traditional media,” a Number 10 source told the Times.

The prime minister’s official spokesman added: “Restrictions on the use of the app on most government devices remain in place and there’s no changes to our security policy when it comes to TikTok. Security mitigations are in place, as with the existing UKgov account.

“We are intent on reaching audiences where they are and communication is changing and people have a right to know about the decisions the government is taking that affect them and why and how that is.

“TikTok is simply another way to do that and reach that wider audience.”