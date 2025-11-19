Sir Keir Starmer is facing another challenge to his leadership . Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Prime Minister is facing another challenge to his leadership as Labour MPs have rallied over the government's new asylum overhaul.

The policies - which could include taking jewellery from asylum seekers to contribute to costs and the deportation of children born to refugee parents in the UK – have caused significant anger in the party. It comes after Ms Mahmood announced a slew of radical changes to Britain’s immigration system - in what she calls an attempt to “regain control” of the country’s borders. Starmer defended the plans, which have been met with alarm by many Labour MPs. However, some MPs have accused their colleagues of not taking public anger about illegal migration seriously.

The Prime Minister also issued a plea for unity following the extraordinary briefing spat last week suggesting Health Secretary Wes Streeting was plotting a leadership challenge. His official spokesman said: "The Prime Minister opened Cabinet by setting out the importance of the Government's mandate to renew the country. "He said distractions meant our focus shifted from where it mattered most, working every day in service of the British people." Read more: Keir Starmer warns Cabinet against 'distractions' as he pleas for unity following briefing row Read more: Home Secretary 'won’t back down' over controversial asylum reform as rebels hit out at 'repugnant' plan Sir Keir also said "people were rightly impatient for change and we had to deliver that rather than talk about ourselves" and "that meant working as one team", his spokesman added. The distractions the Labour leader was referring to were the briefings about plotting to unseat the Prime Minister and disclosures to the press about Budget plans, it is understood. No 10 had no updates on Sir Keir's efforts to find out who was behind the anonymous briefing. The spokesman said "the Prime Minister always takes responsibility", but asked whether that meant he had apologised to his Cabinet for the lack of focus, responded: "I wouldn't characterise it like that." It came after Sir Keir used a Monday Mirror interview to insist he would lead Labour into the next general election.