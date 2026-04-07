Sir Keir Starmer is expected to tell voters his critics are “offering anger or easy answers” while cost-of-living pressures set in and fighting continues in the Middle East.

The US and Israel began strikes against Iran at the end of February in a conflict that has seen the price of Brent crude oil rise by around 53%, with sharp increases in petrol and diesel costs.

Sir Keir will accuse both the Conservative and Reform UK leaders of performing U-turns on their stance towards war in Iran, adding: “I’m not going to be pressurised to change my view.”

In his local elections pitch ahead of voting next month, the Prime Minister will turn his fire on Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage.

“You don’t get a second chance at decisions like this,” he is set to tell voters in Labour’s first TV broadcast before voting on May 7.

“There are huge consequences both abroad and at home, and of course for our brave armed forces.

“Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch would have jumped into this war with both feet without thinking through the consequences.

“Now, in opposition, that may not matter very much, but if they’d been in Government, we would be in a war without a plan.”

Sir Keir has committed to working with UK allies to “de-escalate and bring this conflict to an end”.

Mrs Badenoch has previously accused Sir Keir of being “too scared to make foreign interventions for fear of upsetting a tiny section of the electorate”, saying he took time “consulting lawyers, plucking up the courage to say whose side he was on”.

Later asked to clarify her position, the Conservative leader told the BBC her party backed the US and Israel’s actions but added: “I never said we should join.”

Mr Farage told a press conference in March that, after RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus was hit by a drone, “the gloves need to come off”. He said: “We need to accept that we’re part of this with the Americans, with the Israelis.”

Later the same month, Mr Farage said: “If we can’t even defend Cyprus, let’s not get ourselves involved in another foreign war.”

In his broadcast, Sir Keir will say: “In these uncertain times, there are plenty of people offering anger or easy answers.

“I’m not going to be pressurised to change my view.

“I’m the British Prime Minister and it’s Britain’s national interest, protecting you and your family, that determines every decision that I make.

“Whatever other people say, whatever the criticism, that’s my focus.”