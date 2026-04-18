John Swinney is the latest party leader to urge the Prime Minister to resign after calls from the Tories, Reform, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens

By Rebecca Henrys

Scotland’s First Minister has called on Sir Keir Starmer to quit over the revelations that Lord Peter Mandelson was appointed US ambassador despite failing a vetting process.

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John Swinney is the latest party leader to urge the Prime Minister to resign after calls from the Tories, Reform, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens. The Labour leader has said he was not told by the now-sacked Foreign Office official, Sir Olly Robbins, that he had overruled security advice on Lord Mandelson. Sir Keir said he was “absolutely furious” and the failure to inform him was “staggering”. Speaking to reporters in Dundee as he unveiled the SNP’s election battle bus, Mr Swinney said it was the Prime Minister’s “incompetence” that was “staggering”. Read more: Starmer 'not aware' of Mandelson vetting advice until Tuesday night with two civil servants blamed for delay Read more: Mandelson saga 'does not reflect well on Starmer', former MI6 chief tells LBC

Supporters gather at Dundee Law as First Minister John Swinney launches the Scottish National Party's campaign bus on April 18. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

He said: “I have no reason to doubt that the Prime Minister only found out this week, but if he did, it demonstrates a startling level of incompetence that he only found out this week. “This issue has been kicking around for months and the Prime Minister has made very definitive statements to the House of Commons and to other media events where he has definitively said the full vetting process was carried out and left the impression it had been successful. “Clearly, he hadn’t checked that point and that is a staggering level of incompetence on the appointment of an ambassador to the most significant ambassadorial role.” Mr Swinney said the “incompetence” was “incompatible with being Prime Minister of the United Kingdom”. He added: “He’s not up to the job because by his own admission he has accepted that he made a mistake with the appointment of Peter Mandelson as the ambassador to the United States.

Former UK ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson is seen as he walks his dog on April 17, 2026 in London. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images