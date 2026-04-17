Sir Keir Starmer was “not aware” that the Foreign Office had granted Peter Mandelson clearance to become US ambassador despite failing vetting until Tuesday night, a document released by Downing Street says.

The document says that Ms Little learned of the recommendation that then-Lord Mandelson should not be granted Developed Vetting (DV) when reviewing his file as part of the Government’s response to Parliament's order to release the files related to his appointment.

The meeting is understood to have involved the Cabinet Secretary, Dame Antonia Romeo, and the Cabinet Office's permanent secretary, Catherine Little.

A readout of the meeting, published by No.10 on Friday, was sent by the Prime Minister's Principal Private Secretary, Dan York-Smith, following the meeting on Tuesday.

Downing Street has released the email on Friday as part of attempts to prove that the Prime Minister was not aware of Mandelson not being recommended to be cleared when he told the Commons that he had been vetted properly.

The email read: “As part of the humble address process, that file had been shared with Cat. On reviewing the file she had therefore learned that the recommendation from the vetting officer had been that DV should not be granted to Peter Mandelson.

“There is some discretion for departments to proceed with clearance and the FCDO had exercised it in this case, granting Mandelson vetting clearance. Cat had not seen the audit trail for this decision so we did not yet know on what basis the decision had been taken, contrary to the recommendation.

“The PM was not aware of any of this before the meeting, including that it was even possible to grant clearance against the advice of UKSV.

“There is no evidence that the decision to grant DV despite the UKSV advice had been disclosed to anyone outside FCDO and UKSV before the document was shared with CO to comply with the humble address.”

Speaking from Paris on Friday, the PM branded it "staggering" and "unacceptable" that he was not made aware that Lord Mandelson had failed checks ahead of the appointment.

"I was not told that he had failed security vetting, no minister was told... Number 10 wasn't told, that is completely unacceptable," he told the media.

This morning, Number 10 claimed that no minister had been told that Mandelson had failed vetting for the role, laying blame at the door of the Foreign Office.

As a result, top Foreign Office civil servant Olly Robbins was removed from his post after previously holding the role of chief Brexit negotiator from 2017 to 2019.