Mrs Starmer died in 2015, weeks before Sir Keir was elected MP for Holborn and St Pancras.

My mother was an ‘incredible example’ for me, says Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer said his mother was “an incredible example for me” as the country marks Mother’s Day.

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The Prime Minister’s mother, Josephine Starmer, worked as a nurse for the NHS and suffered from the rare autoimmune condition Still’s disease. Mrs Starmer died in 2015, weeks before Sir Keir was elected MP for Holborn and St Pancras. In a biography of Sir Keir on Labour’s website, it states that he was “hugely influenced by his mother’s courage and determination to live her life despite her illness”. It added: “Keir spent lots of his childhood seeing his mum go into hospital, where his father would always be at her side.” Read more: Prince William shares unseen picture of Diana in Mother’s Day tribute Read more: Starmer could send drones to Middle East in bid to smash Iran oil blockade after Trump asks for help in Hormuz

My mum was an incredible example for me. Even through long years of illness, she always put others first.



Thinking of you today, mum.



Happy Mother’s Day. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 15, 2026