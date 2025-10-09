Sir Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi have begun their face-to-face meeting in Mumbai.

In the humid morning air, the two prime ministers then walked around the gardens of the residence before heading inside for their meeting.

Sir Keir and Mr Modi shook hands in front of a row of British and Indian national flags on a lawn surrounded by palm trees.

The palatial compound sits on the tip of a peninsula in the affluent Malabar Hill neighbourhood, where commanding views of the city could be glimpsed through a low haze over the sea.

The Prime Minister and his Indian counterpart are meeting at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor of Maharashtra, the state of which Mumbai is the capital.

Alongside the new trade deal between the two nations, the two prime ministers are expected to discuss the Indian leader’s relationship with Russia and the long-term detention of a British citizen.

Sir Keir has so far declined to answer questions about Mr Modi’s close relationship with Mr Putin, and India’s continued purchase of Russian fossil fuels during his visit to Mumbai.

Western nations who back Ukraine are attempting to tighten the screw of sanctions on Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of ships, which it uses to illicitly sell oil and gas.

Sir Keir has insisted the UK remains among Kyiv’s biggest supporters, but suggested Britain’s relationship with India is also stronger than ever.

Meanwhile the family of Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, near Glasgow, are calling on the Prime Minister to take “decisive steps” to secure the 38-year-old’s release in his talks with Mr Modi.

Sir Keir has insisted the Government is raising the detainee’s case at “every level”.

Mr Johal was bundled into the back of an unmarked car and arrested in November 2017 in India, just weeks after his wedding there.

The British Sikh has claimed to be subject to torture, and his imprisonment was recognised by a UN panel as arbitrary detention in 2022.

He was acquitted earlier this year in a case in which he was accused of financially supporting a terror group, but he still remains in jail and faces federal charges from the Indian authorities.

His elder brother, Gurpreet Singh Johal, urged the Government to reveal what it means when it tells the family it is raising Mr Johal’s case with the Indian authorities.