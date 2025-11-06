Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during the COP30 UN climate conference in Belem, Para State, Brazil. Picture: MAURO PIMENTEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer challenged sceptics with a promise to double down on net zero as he admitted the “consensus is gone” on climate change in a speech at the UN’s Cop30 summit.

The Prime Minister staunchly defended his Government’s clean energy agenda but conceded that cross-party unity on “science that is unequivocal” has splintered both in Britain and globally. Speaking at the international climate conference in Belem, Brazil’s city gateway to the Amazon, Sir Keir sought to make the economic case for net zero, arguing the green transition would create jobs and ultimately lower household bills. He said: “Ten years ago, the world came together in Paris … united in our determination to tackle the climate crisis. “A consensus based on science that is unequivocal, and this unity was not just international – it was there within most of our countries too. “There was cross-party consensus in the UK. The only question was how fast we could go. Today, however, sadly that consensus is gone.” Read more: Courage, co-operation and commitment needed to tackle climate crisis, says Prince William Read more: David Lammy defends dodging questions on mistakenly freed prisoner at PMQs as he 'was not equipped with the facts'

He described green policies as a “win-win” despite pressure from Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticised Britain’s net zero agenda and who, along with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, has not attended the summit. In an appeal for unity, the Prime Minister said: “The greater our collective ambition, the more progress we make in tackling the climate crisis, and the greater the opportunities we create. “Just for UK businesses … providing goods and services for the global net zero transition could be worth £1 trillion by 2030.” He added: “The UK is doubling down on the fight against climate change as an investment in future generations, yes, of course, but also, crucially, as an investment in improving the lives of working people here and now. “So, look, my message here is that the UK is all in. Because we know you don’t protect jobs and communities by sticking with the status quo, you don’t meet a challenge like climate change by standing still. “You do it by embracing change, embracing the opportunities, and doing so together.” Labour came into government pledging to remove almost all fossil fuels from the UK’s electricity supply by 2030 as part of efforts to secure energy supplies, curb bills, boost investment and tackle climate change. But the agenda has faced significant pushback from the Conservatives and Reform UK, who have pledged to ditch what they say are “expensive” net zero policies and repeal climate legislation. Meanwhile, the US President has vowed to “unleash” oil and gas drilling as he pulled the world’s second-largest greenhouse gas emitter out of the 2015 UN Paris Agreement to limit global warming. The Prime Minister travelled to Belem along with Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and the Prince of Wales on Thursday, having attended William’s Earthshot Prize ceremony on Wednesday night.

Following his speech, he met President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil for a bilateral meeting which the media were not allowed into. During his visit, Sir Keir hailed a series of new investment deals for UK clean power, including a £100 million commitment from Jera Nex bp and En BW to Belfast Harbour to support the delivery of two offshore windfarms, which No 10 estimates will create around 600 jobs altogether. However, a decision not to invest in a Brazilian-led rainforest fund threatened to overshadow Sir Keir’s efforts to show UK leadership on climate action. The Government has decided not to commit public money to the Tropical Forest Forever Fund, which Cop30 host nation Brazil wants to launch at the summit, prompting a backlash from environmental campaigners. The UK played a key role in establishing the scheme, which would offer financial backing to countries for preserving tropical biomes. But the Treasury reportedly questioned the potential cost as Chancellor Rachel Reeves grapples with balancing the books ahead of the Budget.

