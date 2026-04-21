After two and a half hours of evidence from Sir Olly Robbins to MPs today, nothing he said was as shocking as the revelation from Sir Keir Starmer that we already knew. Picture: Getty/Global

By Natasha Clark

After two and a half hours of evidence from Sir Olly Robbins to MPs today, nothing he said was as shocking as the revelation from Sir Keir Starmer that we already knew.

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Last month we learned that the Prime Minister appointed Lord Mandelson to be our ambassador to the US, despite knowledge of his questionable business links, and relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, on a one-page 'due diligence' report from the Cabinet Office, back in autumn 2025. To many MPs, that judgement is what's now at risk of bringing down this 'Mr Rules' Prime Minister and this Labour government. It's clear from listening to Sir Olly today that he believed he was doing the right thing at the time - and still does. After all, the King, officials in the USA, and the PM had all signed off this appointment already, and his team were facing pressure to clear him. In fact, by the time the UK Security Vetting's decision not to recommend he get clearance came through, Mandelson was already in the US and had started his posting. Sir Olly also claims it was never recommended that he not get clearance, but they were "leaning against" it. That's really different from Downing Street's account, who insist that a box was ticked to say his developed vetting status should not be cleared. Whatever the case, it would have been highly embarrassing for all of the above parties for him to be recalled and a new man imposed - just at the time the new President Trump was settling in.

FCDO boss Sir Olly Robbins appearing before the Foreign Affairs Committee. Picture: Alamy