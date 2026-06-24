The Prime Minister’s Commons outing will mark his first public appearance since the emotional statement he made in Downing Street on Monday morning

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer gives a speech outside 10 Downing Street announcing his resignation and a timetable for his departure from office. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer will face Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time since he announced his resignation.

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The Prime Minister’s Commons outing will mark his first public appearance since the emotional statement he made in Downing Street on Monday morning, when he set out a timetable for his exit. He is likely to face questions about the scope of what his Government can now achieve in his final weeks in office, after Downing Street said no “major” new policy decisions or spending pledges would be made before a new Labour leader is chosen. Andy Burnham, Sir Keir’s likely successor, has been offered Government briefings to prepare for power after Civil Service access talks were authorised by the Prime Minister. Read more: Starmer to secure legacy by publishing delayed defence investment plan before he leaves, as Burnham urges him to hold off Read more: Government to begin prepping Burnham for No10 after Starmer's resignation clears path to leadership

The pair met on Tuesday, the first time since Mr Burnham’s Westminster return, in a face-to-face meeting that took place away from No 10 and was reportedly “frosty”, according to the Guardian. Despite the promise of no major policy decisions, a row appears to be brewing between Sir Keir and Mr Burnham over the defence investment plan (Dip), the blueprint for future-proofing the military that sparked the resignation of John Healey as defence secretary earlier this month. Sir Keir wants to complete work on the Dip before he leaves Downing Street, so he can present it at the Nato summit in Turkey on July 7, as part of efforts to establish his legacy as Prime Minister. The plan now provides some £14 billion extra funding for the armed forces, according to the Times, though this is still far short of the £28 billion military chiefs have called for. Mr Burnham’s camp and allies of Mr Healey have urged the Prime Minister against publishing the plan until his successor is in place.

Andy Burnham, Labour MP for Makerfield, celebrates after his swearing-in at the Houses of Parliament on June 22, 2026. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images