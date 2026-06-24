Keir Starmer to face PMQs for first time since he announced resignation
The Prime Minister’s Commons outing will mark his first public appearance since the emotional statement he made in Downing Street on Monday morning
Sir Keir Starmer will face Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time since he announced his resignation.
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The Prime Minister’s Commons outing will mark his first public appearance since the emotional statement he made in Downing Street on Monday morning, when he set out a timetable for his exit.
He is likely to face questions about the scope of what his Government can now achieve in his final weeks in office, after Downing Street said no “major” new policy decisions or spending pledges would be made before a new Labour leader is chosen.
Andy Burnham, Sir Keir’s likely successor, has been offered Government briefings to prepare for power after Civil Service access talks were authorised by the Prime Minister.
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The pair met on Tuesday, the first time since Mr Burnham’s Westminster return, in a face-to-face meeting that took place away from No 10 and was reportedly “frosty”, according to the Guardian.
Despite the promise of no major policy decisions, a row appears to be brewing between Sir Keir and Mr Burnham over the defence investment plan (Dip), the blueprint for future-proofing the military that sparked the resignation of John Healey as defence secretary earlier this month.
Sir Keir wants to complete work on the Dip before he leaves Downing Street, so he can present it at the Nato summit in Turkey on July 7, as part of efforts to establish his legacy as Prime Minister.
The plan now provides some £14 billion extra funding for the armed forces, according to the Times, though this is still far short of the £28 billion military chiefs have called for.
Mr Burnham’s camp and allies of Mr Healey have urged the Prime Minister against publishing the plan until his successor is in place.
Talks are also continuing about who might serve in a Burnham cabinet, and who might advise the former Greater Manchester mayor behind the scenes.
Senior Labour figures, including former transport secretary Louise Haigh, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, and former health secretary Wes Streeting, have all been tipped for top jobs in a Government led by Mr Burnham.
James Purnell, a former Labour cabinet minister who served alongside Mr Burnham in the Blair government, is meanwhile reportedly being sized up as a chief of staff, the Times said.
Elsewhere, crossbench peer Jim O’Neill – who has been advising Mr Burnham – told the Guardian he wanted to see a new, independent body set up so that extra money could be spent on infrastructure while remaining within Labour’s fiscal rules.
The body could follow the model of the Office for Budget Responsibility, he said, allowing for billions more to be spent on boosting big transport and public works projects.
Though Mr Burnham is the most likely candidate to succeed Sir Keir, other MPs continue to be discussed as potential leadership contenders.
Former defence minister Al Carns, who followed Mr Healey out the door this month, has said he was “pretty serious” about launching a leadership bid.
He added he wanted to see the policies Mr Burnham was going to champion, adding: “We need to see that material before I can make a decision to back anyone.