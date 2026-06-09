Keir Starmer pleads to resident doctors not to strike and risk 'huge improvements' in waiting times
The Prime Minister has warned of the dangers more industrial action from resident doctors could have on patients, arguing: "They won’t get the care that they need at the time that they need it."
Strikes announced by the British Medical Association (BMA) last month have been described by Sir Keir Starmer as having the potential to set back the Government's progress in reducing NHS waiting lists.
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The Prime Minister has urged resident doctors not to go ahead with the strikes planned between June 15 and June 19.
Announced at the end of May, the strikes come as a result of disagreements between the BMA and the NHS over a lack of jobs that would enable doctors to progress in their careers.
Resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors, are also pushing for pay rises, which they say would “restore” their salaries to the level they were at prior to the 2008 financial crash.
Sir Keir met with NHS trust chiefs whose organisations have seen the biggest reductions in waiting times at Downing Street earlier today, alongside Health Secretary James Murray.
Read more: Resident doctors announce new strike dates in long-running dispute over pay
Read more: Resident doctors 'happy' to discuss halting strike action as BMA chief tells Streeting 'threats are not the way out of this'
While congratulating the trust leaders on the lowered times, which he described as "green shoots", he decided to take the meeting as an opportunity to warn resident doctors of the consequences of industrial action.
He said the disruption caused by the strikes could reverse the "huge improvements" that have been made to waiting lists and the impact this has had on patients' lives.
Sir Keir cautioned, "none of that can be taken for granted" and said that "it’s real people who will be impacted."
Health leaders believe the industrial action will have a far-reaching impact, with operations and appointments expected to be cancelled or rescheduled.
The disruption also presents a challenge for Mr Murray, who replaced Wes Streeting as Health Secretary.
The BMA announced the latest strike action shortly after its first meeting with Mr Streeting's successor.
Mr Murray described the BMA's demands as "unrealistic, unaffordable and unsustainable", adding that he had hoped to begin constructive discussions aimed at resolving the long-running dispute.