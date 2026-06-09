Strikes announced by the British Medical Association (BMA) last month have been described by Sir Keir Starmer as having the potential to set back the Government's progress in reducing NHS waiting lists.

The Prime Minister has urged resident doctors not to go ahead with the strikes planned between June 15 and June 19.

Announced at the end of May, the strikes come as a result of disagreements between the BMA and the NHS over a lack of jobs that would enable doctors to progress in their careers.

Resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors, are also pushing for pay rises, which they say would “restore” their salaries to the level they were at prior to the 2008 financial crash.

Sir Keir met with NHS trust chiefs whose organisations have seen the biggest reductions in waiting times at Downing Street earlier today, alongside Health Secretary James Murray.