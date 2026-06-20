Major newspapers reported on Saturday night that Starmer allies said he was preparing to quit after realising the “game is up”.

By Flaminia Luck

Downing Street have played down rumours of the Prime Minister resigning after a number of national newspapers reported Starmer was ready to go.

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The Prime Minister has repeatedly vowed to fight any leadership challenge, insisting he will not “walk away”. But Mr Burnham’s by-election victory has prompted more backbenchers and Labour grandees to call for Sir Keir to stand down. Major outlets such as the Telegraph and the Observer reported that Starmer allies said he was preparing to quit after realising the “game is up”. On Saturday evening, Downing Street told LBC the PM's position is unchanged from his decision on Friday to fight in a leadership election. Read more: 'It's over Keir': Labour grandee Alan Johnson calls on PM to go as he claims only Andy Burnham can 'restore trust' Read more: The clock is ticking: Burnham allies give Starmer 72 hours to stand down or face full-blown coup

Sidelines Of The Evian G7 Summit In Geneva. Picture: Getty

Some MPs who had signed a statement rejecting calls for a leadership election last month have now reversed their position, while others say it's up to Starmer to decide whether his exit is toxic. Sir Keir is understood to have spoken to a number of Cabinet ministers on Friday, some of whom are reported to have told him he should set out a timetable for his departure.

Dr Zubir Ahmed, Labour MP for Glasgow South West, told Matthew Wright on LBC: "We're in a situation now where the Prime Minister has obviously still not made up his mind, but it's quite clear we do need to get the Prime Minister to a point where he sets out an orderly transition and a timetable. "It's in his hands still to determine what kind of transition we have, whether it's comradely or toxic. "We're not Tories. We don't want to go there. "And it's also in his hand, by the way, how we shape his legacy, because he has things he can be proud of." Some in Westminster believe a contest could begin as early as next week but allies of Mr Burnham favour a longer wait to allow them to prepare for government. However, there is concern by some that nobody knows what Mr Burnham would actually do once in office, and the British public deserve to have their say on who will be the next Prime Minister.

The Conservative Party faced a lot of criticism for changing leaders multiple times while in office, which voters didn't get a chance to choose. Labour Peer Lord Hutton told LBC: "I think the great uncertainty around all of this process is that we don't really have any idea what the most likely successor to Keir Starmer would actually do in the office. "We've got no idea about what Andy would do should he walk into Number 10. "It's a bit of a blank sheet of paper, and I think that's not great. "I think the country is entitled to have a say in all of this, and at the moment, the country really doesn't get a look in at all."

Andy Burnham Speaks In Makerfield After By-Election Victory. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

Former transport secretary Louise Haigh, one of his supporters, said after his by-election victory: “We really hope that this can be a managed and orderly transition and Keir Starmer will reflect on the results, and Andy and Keir can meet in the coming days, and over the next week, and agree a path forward.” It is understood that Mr Burnham’s camp wants Sir Keir to set out his plans in the coming days but would accept a timetable that kept him in No 10 until September. But former deputy leader Baroness Harriet Harman has urged the party to move faster, telling Sky News that ministers could not be left “in a state of paralysis all through the summer”. Jess Phillips, who quit as a minister last month, said she was looking forward to Mr Burnham arriving in Westminster on Monday and seeing prospective leadership candidates setting out their stall to Labour MPs. The Birmingham Yardley MP said Mr Burnham had “proved his hypothesis” that he could take on Reform UK by winning in Makerfield. “He beat off Reform absolutely soundly in an area that absolutely should have been delivered to Reform and if anyone else had stood there, we would not be having this conversation now … I think he has earned the right to come and make his case to the Parliamentary Labour Party.”