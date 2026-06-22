Keir Starmer resigns as Prime Minister | LBC callers react
"I have no sympathy for him."
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Sir Keir Starmer has dramatically resigned as Prime Minister today with an emotional statement from outside Downing Street. LBC callers share their thoughts on the resignation with James O'Brien and Nick Ferrari.
00:45 Caller Mark reckons the country might come to regret Keir Starmer moving on
03:00 Alistair claims that Burnham’s victory in the Makerfield by-election was merely a 'protest vote' against Starmer
03:49 'Starmer was a dictator, he had to go', says caller Daniel
05:06 Caller Sean wasn't a fan of Starmer's emotional resignation speech
06:15 Steve says the best thing the country can do is 'forget Starmer as soon as possible'
06:50 'I was expecting to be relieved, but strangely, I had a pang of regret', says caller David
09:59 Liz says her 'heart feels sad' after desperately wanting things to work out for Starmer
13:05 'I felt so bad for him', says caller Anna