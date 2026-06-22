"I have no sympathy for him."

Sir Keir Starmer has dramatically resigned as Prime Minister today with an emotional statement from outside Downing Street. LBC callers share their thoughts on the resignation with James O'Brien and Nick Ferrari.

00:45 Caller Mark reckons the country might come to regret Keir Starmer moving on

03:00 Alistair claims that Burnham’s victory in the Makerfield by-election was merely a 'protest vote' against Starmer

03:49 'Starmer was a dictator, he had to go', says caller Daniel

05:06 Caller Sean wasn't a fan of Starmer's emotional resignation speech

06:15 Steve says the best thing the country can do is 'forget Starmer as soon as possible'

06:50 'I was expecting to be relieved, but strangely, I had a pang of regret', says caller David

09:59 Liz says her 'heart feels sad' after desperately wanting things to work out for Starmer

13:05 'I felt so bad for him', says caller Anna