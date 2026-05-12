'Deeds, not words': Jess Phillips resigns from government in candid letter as she takes aim at 'catastrophic mistakes'
Jess Phillips is the latest minister to resign from government as Keir Starmer's leadership looks more and more precarious
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In a lengthy and honest statement, the safeguarding minister said she believes the Prime Minister is a "good man fundamentally" but that the Labour government had made "catastrophic mistakes".
"The desire not to have an argument means we rarely make an argument, leaving opportunities for progress stalled and delayed," the Birmingham Yardley MP added.
She said Labour governments "forged progress" but this one was lacking the motivation for change.
"I’m not sure we are grasping this rare opportunity with the gusto that’s needed and I cannot keep waiting around for a crisis to push for faster progress," she said.
Problems are mounting for the Prime Minister, after a dismal showing at last week's local elections in which Labour lost more than 1,400 councillors.
Earlier, Miatta Fahnbulleh has also quit and more than 70 Labour MPs are calling on Starmer to go.
Read More: LIVE: First minister quits as more than 70 Labour MPs sign letter telling Starmer to resign as PM
Read More: Senior minister refuses to take bet on whether Starmer will still be in charge by Christmas
EXCLUSIVE: Jess Phillips, safeguarding minister, resigns from govt. “The desire not to have an argument means we rarely make an argument..." pic.twitter.com/cC6hGFL1Rl— Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) May 12, 2026
Earlier, the PM told his Cabinet that he is going nowhere and the country expects them to 'get on with governing'.
More than 80 backbenchers are now calling for him to step down following last week's local election results.