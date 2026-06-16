French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a meeting of G7 leaders in Evian-les-Bains.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer walks past the G7 logo. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer will seek to step up pressure on Russia with a package of new sanctions as he attends the G7 summit in France.

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The Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday. The measures, to be announced as the Prime Minister discusses Ukraine with G7 counterparts at the summit in Evian-les-Bains, will target Russia’s shadow fleet and the finance networks the country uses to circumvent Western sanctions. They will also sanction several vessels identified as moving banned Russian liquefied natural gas. It will bring the number of sanctioned shadow fleet and Russian LNG vessels to more than 600. Read more: Captain of Russian shadow fleet tanker intercepted in pre-dawn Channel raid to appear in court Read more: Russian strikes kill nine and damages historic cathedral as Ukraine faces major attacks

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the G7 summit. Picture: Getty

They are also expected to target a network involved in covertly procuring western technology for Russia’s military, and third country suppliers helping Moscow move money internationally. British troops seized a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the Channel for the first time at the weekend. The captain of the Smyrtos tanker, Ajay Pant, 38, has been charged with contravening sanctions by the Crown Prosecution Service and will appear in court on Tuesday. Sir Keir said: “Russia’s aggression threatens not just Ukraine, but the security of all Europe. “That is why the UK is stepping up – choking off the revenues that fuel (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war and powering Ukraine through the winters ahead. “We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and this announcement reinforces that. Putin should roll back his tanks, end his barbaric strikes, and come to the negotiating table.”

World leaders meet for the G7 summit. Picture: Alamy

UK-based Urenco will also supply enriched uranium to Ukraine’s nuclear power producer, Energoatom, for two years in a deal agreed last week backed by £210 million of UK Export Finance. Sir Keir is facing his counterparts on the international stage to talk about global threats as pressure is piling on him over long-term funding for the military at home. And there is potential for friction with US President Donald Trump, who was pictured sitting next to Sir Keir at a working leaders’ dinner on the first night of the summit, amid a strained relationship. Sir Keir has announced a social media ban for under-16s after Mr Trump’s pro-tech US administration warned against such a move. And recent interventions from vice president JD Vance and defence secretary Pete Hegseth linked to the murder of student Henry Nowak prompted No 10 to criticise those seeking to “interfere in our democracy”. The Prime Minister and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the summit on Monday. Sir Keir updated Mr Merz on his social media ban and they talked about the UK’s ambitions to move closer to the EU, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

Leaders during a working session at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains. Picture: Alamy