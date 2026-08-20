Lady Gray, who was the most senior adviser in the Labour administration before her departure in 2024, said she was “disappointed” that Sir Keir did not do more to tackle briefings against her to journalists

Baroness Sue Gray, Former Senior Civil Servant, spoke out for the first time since resigning. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Working in No 10 was “definitely unbearable”, Sir Keir Starmer’s former chief of staff has said in her first interview since resigning.

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Baroness Sue Gray has spoken about how briefing wars inside the Government were “very, very difficult” – and led to fears someone was recording “everything you say”. Lady Gray, who was the most senior adviser in the Labour administration before her departure in 2024, said she was “disappointed” that Sir Keir did not do more to tackle briefings against her to journalists. She made the comments to Ed Balls on the Political Currency podcast, in her first interview since she resigned as chief of staff almost two years ago. Asked about the briefings against her, she said they had started while Labour was in opposition, where she would “read about things that I would have said or not said”, which continued on into government. “I had always taken a view as a civil servant and actually as a special adviser that you know you should be able to speak freely in rooms,” she said. Read More: Starmer's style 'doesn't work'! Cabinet minister delivers brutal verdict on ex-PM as she praises Andy Burnham Read More: Labour now 'more popular than Reform' as poll reveals satisfaction in Burnham 8% behind Starmer at same point as PM

Keir Starmer and Sue Gray working together in 2023. Picture: Alamy

“And I couldn’t recall those sort of discussions being briefed out. “And yet here I found myself, you know, stories about supposedly trying to move Morgan McSweeney to the back of the building. “Actually, that was a genuine, ‘I can’t believe so many of you are going to sit in this small room, let’s find a better room for you’.” She continued: “It just got to the point where you know everything you say, you feel is somebody is recording it.” Asked whether Sir Keir was willing to act on her concerns, she said: “I talked to him a couple of times about it, and I don’t really want to disclose individual conversations, but I was disappointed that not more was done because I think it could have been done.” Sir Keir’s government has faced criticism from Labour members, including the party’s deputy leader Lucy Powell, who described a “boys club” culture in No 10, with a pattern of “anonymous nasty briefings” – particularly against women.

Keir Starmer formally resigning as UK prime minister in July. Picture: Getty