The French president wore the stylish glasses after giving a speech to the military with a bloodshot red eye

Sir Keir made jab at the French President who made headlines for wearing sunglasses. Picture: TikTok

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer has poked fun at French President Emmanuel Macron after donning a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister was handed the shades while appearing at The Political Party Live at the Duchess Theatre. Sir Keir laughed and said "bonjour" - a nod to the French President who made headlines for wearing sunglasses to the World Economic Forum last week. He tagged Mr Macron in the post, adding the caption “Talk to me, Goose”, a reference to the film Top Gun, which made aviator-style sunglasses iconic. The French president donned the stylish glasses after previously giving a speech to the French military with a bloodshot red eye. Read More: Labour predicting by-election loss with '50 MPs in uproar' after Starmer blocks Burnham bid Read more: UK Counter-Terror Chief warns more than 1,000 extremists monitored as radicalisation hits record high

Mr Macron appeared with a puffy, red eye during his speech at the military base in Istres, in southern France on January 16. He earlier wore sunglasses during an outdoor troop inspection. "Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye," Mr Macron said at the beginning of his speech. "It is, of course, something completely harmless." "Simply see an unintentional reference to the Eye of the Tiger ... For those who catch the reference, it is a sign of determination," he joked, in an apparent reference to the name of the hit theme song by American rock band Survivor from the 1982 Rocky III movie starring Sylvester Stallone.

"Talk to me, Goose". Picture: TikTok