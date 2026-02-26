Labour is braced for an "absolutely crucial" by-election in Gorton and Denton, with Sir Keir Starmer's party expected to face a fight to hold onto the Greater Manchester seat.

The prime minister will not lose his Commons majority if the seat vacated by Andrew Gwynne changes hands, but a loss will hurt momentum in the run-up to May's local elections.

Labour has already blocked Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from standing in the by-election, instead choosing Angeliki Stogia as its candidate.

Mr Gwynne was forced to stand down over offensive messages. The seat has traditionally been a Labour stronghold, with its previous incarnation as Denton and Reddish being red back to 1983.

Polls opened on Thursday morning and the result will be known tonight.

LBC’s political editor Natasha Clark said: “The Gordon and Denton by-election is an absolutely crucial moment for Starmer and this Labour government.

"After Labour blocked Burnham from standing, the race is on for them to try to hold this vital seat.“It’s the first by-election of 2026, and the only one likely before local elections in May, where Labour are expected to suffer.

"It will be a really good indicator of how well Labour can get their support to hold up, and how much anger is out there for the PM.”