Keir Starmer calls for decades more of rules-based order as he meets UN chief
It comes a day after the UN chief warned against the “erosion of international law” and said some countries are seeking to put international co-operation on “deathwatch” in his final annual speech
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer praised the international rules-based order as he welcomed United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres to Downing Street.
He is visiting the UK for a special event on Saturday to mark the 80th anniversary of the first meeting of the UN General Assembly and will meet Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.
Speaking ahead of a private meeting, Sir Keir said: “As you know, the UK has always been a strong supporter of the United Nations, of the rules-based order that comes with the architecture of the United Nations.
“And we want to work with you on your reforms to make sure that the UN is here for a further 80 years making sure that that rules-based order is the way that we conduct business throughout the world.”
The Prime Minister said there are “many issues to discuss in terms of the challenges around the world”.
Sir Keir added: “But these are challenges best met when countries come together under the auspices of the United Nations and rise to those challenges that they have done so many times in the past, and as they will do so many times in the future.”
Mr Guterres said his visit was a “double tribute” to the UK.
He said: “First of all, because we started here with our General Assembly and our Security Council in London 80 years ago.
“And second, because the co-operation in the UK is today absolutely exceptional.”
Mr Guterres said the UK is a “strong pillar” of the UN and a “very important voice” in defence of multilateralism, international law and international co-operation.
The UN chief will end his second five-year term on December 31.