It comes a day after the UN chief warned against the “erosion of international law” and said some countries are seeking to put international co-operation on “deathwatch” in his final annual speech.

He is visiting the UK for a special event on Saturday to mark the 80th anniversary of the first meeting of the UN General Assembly and will meet Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Speaking ahead of a private meeting, Sir Keir said: “As you know, the UK has always been a strong supporter of the United Nations, of the rules-based order that comes with the architecture of the United Nations.

“And we want to work with you on your reforms to make sure that the UN is here for a further 80 years making sure that that rules-based order is the way that we conduct business throughout the world.”

