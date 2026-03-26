The Prime Minister said the West faced a "war on two fronts" against Iran and Russia

The Prime Minister's comments came during a meeting with military partners in Finland. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Layton

Sir Keir Starmer has warned that Britain and its allies should not forget about the threat Russia poses to the West amid the Iran war.

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Speaking at Helsinki’s presidential palace, Sir Keir said the threat posed by Russia had grown, and announced that Ukraine's navy would join military drills with Northern European nations for the first time this autumn. His comments came during a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force, a military coalition of Northern European nations including the UK, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland. In the same meeting, the Prime Minister revealed that British troops would now begin to seize ships smuggling oil out of Russia. Read more: Trump brands Iran a 'lunatic nation' that is 'begging for a deal' and slams Nato for failing to back his war Read more: 'Minister where are our warships?' Defence secretary admits he doesn't know - as Britain forced to borrow German frigate

9 of the 10 JEF leaders attended, with Denmark sending a delegation of officials. Picture: Getty

“The threat from Russia in the north and east has not gone away," Sir Keir said. Moscow's shadow fleet is a group of over one thousand ageing oil tankers that ship oil and other goods out of Russia whilst flying the flag of another country. This allows them to avoid US and EU sanctions, which limit how much the Russian economy can profit from exports. Sir Keir also praised Ukraine's “unparalleled” ability to counter Moscow's drone warfare.

Russia's shadow fleet export almost half of Moscow's sea-borne oil. Picture: Getty